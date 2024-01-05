Refusing to Make New Year Resolutions, Lewis Hamilton Reveals ‘Secret’ Way to Achieve the Impossible

Lewis Hamilton believes in making manifestations in his life instead of making New Year’s resolutions. The Briton elaborated on the same lately as to how manifestation has been a key factor in his life and all of his career achievements to date.

In an Instagram post by the Mercedes F1 team, Hamilton can be seen playing with dogs while enlightening on his perspective about manifestation. He said, “It’s not New Year’s resolutions. I would say it’s targets, but I think I really believe in manifestation.”

“My whole life, if I look back at everything that I’ve achieved, I literally dreamed it, I thought about it, and I just kept thinking about it and I kept saying, I’m going to do it, I’m going to do it”, stated the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton believes he always manifested all of his achievements. That includes his maiden stellar season with McLaren or winning the F1 title in his sophomore year.

He certainly may have even dreamt of breaking Michael Schumacher’s records before entering F1. And his tears after winning his record-matching seventh title in Istanbul in 2020 are evidence that he perhaps even dreamt of the seemingly impossible.

Hamilton cited that he needs to figure out what his next goals are, which he will manifest in 2024. On the F1 side of things, it is no secret that he wants to win a record eighth world title and is staying with the Silver Arrows for two more years with the hope of achieving the same.

However, off track too, the 38-year-old wants to add purpose to his life. He highlighted how he visited some school students and seeing those kids motivated him to amp up his efforts for enriching other people’s lives.

His initiatives such as Mission 44 are the perfect medium to help achieve such goals. Mission 44 helps young underprivileged children to get better education and employment by providing them with resources and access to higher quality education and training.

Beyond his racing career, the Briton is heavily invested in making an impact socially. Having a brother who suffered from a disability, Hamilton knows how important it is to empower other people in need.

Like Lewis Hamilton, his brother Nicolas has also set some ambitious 2024 goals

Nicolas Hamilton has a story full of inspiration. Despite suffering from cerebral palsy, the seven-time F1 champion’s younger brother doesn’t shy away from shooting high. He revealed some of his ambitious goals for 2024 in an Instagram story.

Nicolas highlighted his Discord community ‘XeedX’ that he wishes to grow this year. The 31-year-old also wishes to become a Sunday Times best-selling author. Besides this, Nicolas naturally had a return to racing on his bucket list this year.

Having scored 10 points in the British Touring Car Championship (BTCC) last year, Nicolas aims to keep doing better in 2024. Besides his BTCC season, the British driver also wishes to develop his public speaking career.

Just like his younger brother, Lewis Hamilton too believes in breaking stereotypes and growing further. The Mercedes driver is also often exuding similar positive attitude and determination like Nicolas. The 38-year-old too had posted an Instagram story that highlighted these aspects.

Lewis Hamilton mentioned how January is a month of energy and he looks to channel the same to get some momentum going for himself. With the 2024 F1 season just a month and a half away, the Briton will soon gear up to get back in the car. He would want to take all the positive energy and motivation to find his winning form back.