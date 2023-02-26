Sebastian Vettel Can Push for Bestfriend Mick Schumacher To Race for Aston Martin Amidst Lance Stroll Absence

The Aston Martin F1 team may have to decide on who will race at the Bahrain Grand Prix next week if Lance Stroll cannot recover in time.

The Canadian has been sidelined after he suffered a bike accident during training in Spain last week. Because of the accident, he suffered injuries on his hand and wrist.

Amidst this uncertainty, there have been speculations about four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel potentially making a return to F1 and racing at the season opener in Bahrain.

Aston Martin’s team principal Mike Krack admitted he has had discussions with the German about the same but refused to give a definitive answer on who will race alongside Fernando Alonso if Stroll cannot make it.

In case Vettel does not take up the offer, there is a possibility that the 35-year-old could push for Mick Schumacher to race in Bahrain.

Why could Sebastian Vettel push for Mick to race for Aston Martin?

Sebastian Vettel has appreciated Mick Schumacher’s talent and explained how he felt sorry for the 23-year-old after Haas did not extend his contract at the team last season.

Vettel also slammed Haas in a conversation with ServusTV (as reported by Auto Bild), stating that the American outfit was also to blame for Schumacher’s poor results.

“He (Mick Schumacher) may be someone who needs a little more time to learn some things and also a good environment. I don’t think he had the best environment (at Haas),” explained the 35-year-old.

It is for this reason that Vettel could push for Mick to race for Aston Martin in Bahrain. Moreover, with the young German also having raced previously in Sakhir, he could prove to be a better option than Aston Martin’s reserve driver, Felipe Drugovich.

What discussion did Vettel have with Aston Martin?

In an interview with Autosport, Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack revealed he has had discussions with Sebastian Vettel recently about a potential to F1 for the Bahrain Grand Prix.

When asked if the German had shown interest in making a return, Krack answered, “I will not tell you,” thereby leaving the door open.

If Vettel does indeed make a return in Bahrain, Aston Martin could have one of the best driver pairings of all time in double world champion Fernando Alonso and four-time champion Vettel.