“Sebastian Vettel of now is a very different Seb”– $25 Million worth McLaren superstar says nobody in first 5 years of his career will be talking like Aston Martin superstar

McLaren star Lando Norris says no young driver for the first five years can take Sebastian Vettel’s place on the grid as an activist.

Sebastian Vettel in recent years has been talking about several issues and has called out F1’s lack of participation in dealing with it. Recently, Vettel has urged F1 to use its revenue to make the race events greener.

But with his retirement, Lewis Hamilton questioned whether there’ll be another race from the younger generation to voice out similar concerns. He claimed that the upcoming F1 drivers’ generation doesn’t have a similar desire.

In response, McLaren star Lando Norris claims that it’s not easy for the upcoming racers to do that. He gave Vettel’s example to further argue and said that the four-time world champion himself never said such things a decade back.

“A little bit, I’m not going to fill his [Vettel’s] boots,” he said via GPFans. “I don’t think anyone in their first five years of Formula 1 is going to fill the boots of a guy who is in their final year of Formula 1, and the Seb of now is a very different Seb to the Seb of five or 10 years ago.

“The ruthless Seb doesn’t look so ruthless anymore. If Multi 21 came back, he might abide by it this time! “It’s very difficult and I don’t think you can put pressure on any young driver to say why aren’t you doing what Seb is doing because young Seb wasn’t doing what Seb is doing now.”

“Everyone is different. Some people want to stay out of it completely and some people want to help,” Norris noted.

Also read: When Michael Schumacher joined $970 million team Juventus’ footballers for training session

A big economic boost to McLaren star Lando Norris

Norris is yet to win an F1 race. However, he has been a reliable lieutenant at McLaren for the last three years and is serving them well even in his fourth year.

Seeing his potential, McLaren gave him a huge salary hike. Now, the Briton takes home approximately $20 Million a year from the Woking-based team.

39 qualifying sectors from the 13 races so far this season – and here’s how the team-mate battles compare. It’s Lando Norris who has set faster sector times than his team-mate most frequently, while there’s a tie at @MercedesAMGF1! #F1 pic.twitter.com/ztWqOrjvbK — Lights Out ●●●●● (@LightsOutF1Blog) August 8, 2022

Moreover, his other projects like Quadrant, sponsorships, and advertisements give him a $5 Million boost. The 22-year-old race driver is rising astronomically in the F1 circle.

Also read: Christian Horner ranks $140 Million worth driver’s victory above Max Verstappen