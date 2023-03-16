Sebastian Vettel Reveals Moment of Regret That Got Him Closer to Lewis Hamilton

It is no secret that Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton share a very close friendship. When the former retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 season, Hamilton organized a team dinner, just to bid farewell to his former rival and friend. The amount of respect Vettel and Hamilton share for one another is huge.

However, there is one moment of regret on Vettel’s side, that haunts him to date. At the 2017 Azerbaijan GP, the two clashed to produce one of the most infamous moments in recent F1 history. Behind the safety car, Hamilton abruptly slowed down right ahead of Vettel, and the German thought that he had brake-tested him.

Vettel, who became furious, picked up some speed, went wheel-to-wheel with Hamilton, and banged his Ferrari into his car. This was a bizarre moment that confused everyone, including Hamilton, and Vettel was given a 10-second stop-and-go penalty. This is a moment that saddens Vettel even today.

Sebastian Vettel apologized to Lewis Hamilton after their Baku clash

In an interview with Sky Sports after their clash at the 2017 Azerbaijan GP, Hamilton revealed how furious he was at Vettel. The fact that the four-time world champion intentionally crashed into him, but still got away with a penalty that allowed him to finish P4, was ridiculous according to Hamilton.

“I can’t really remember coming across that, particularly in Formula 1,” he said. It’s just not sportsman conduct.”

After Vettel’s retirement, he appeared on the Beyond the Grid podcast, where he spoke about this particular incident and how it affected him. Vettel said that he apologized to Hamilton for the same, and admitted that his emotions got the better of him, when it shouldn’t have.

Azerbaijan crash brought Vettel and Hamilton closer

According to Vettel, the clash he had with Hamilton was a key factor in helping their friendship grow. Vettel revealed how he feared that he would lose Hamilton as a friend, forever, after the incident, but instead, it brought them closer together.

📲 Lewis Hamilton on Sebastian Vettel’s retirement: “it’s been an honour to call you a competitor and an even greater honour to call you my friend.. I have no doubt that whatever comes next for you will be exciting, meaningful, and rewarding. Love you, man.” pic.twitter.com/qyC7MjN2bh — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) July 28, 2022

However, Vettel also insisted that what Hamilton did wasn’t right. He does feel that the seven-time Champion brake-tested him, but acknowledges the fact that the way he reacted to it wasn’t right.