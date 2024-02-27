Oscar Piastri Unknowingly Sets Up George Russell for Public Roast After Whatsapp Group Exposé

F1 has always been an exciting sport, but with the addition of some fresh faces like Oscar Piastri, Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lando Norris, the level of excitement has grown significantly. While viewers have seen these drivers expose the weaknesses of their competitors on the track, the recent information indicates that Piastri has made unintentional revelations concerning Russell off the track. Now this might provide the fans with an opportunity to roast the British driver.

Oscar Piastri accidentally revealed the F1 drivers’ actual WhatsApp secrets. As quoted on X (previously Twitter), the 22-year-old initially claimed that the F1 drivers’ WhatsApp group is not as crazy as some people might believe.

Later, Piastri asserted that the group serves as the official platform for drivers to discuss ‘serious issues.’ However, as the conversation progressed, the Australian did reveal that the drivers do have a group chat which is ‘pretty cool.’

While he was explaining, the host interrupted him and asked an awkward question. The host asked, “Do people get removed from that group?” Piastri responded, “Yes People do get removed!”. When the host asked who removes them, Piastri replied, “I think the GPDA admin.”

For the unaware, George Russell replaced Romain Grosjean as a director of the GPDA in 2020 after the Frenchman left F1 for IndyCar. Nevertheless, in the wake of Piastri’s disclosure, the fans have started roasting Russell for running the group like a ‘tight ship.’

Twitter F1 fans respond to Oscar Piastri’s revelation about George Russell’s shenanigans

Following Piastri’s disclosure that the F1 GPDA admin eliminates drivers who are no longer driving with any team, Twitter F1 fans began reacting in several ways. Some even said Russell isn’t supporting continual banter, rather like he’s operating the group like a tight ship.

A fan with the handle @russellckre663 even went so far as to post a screenshot of Nikita Mazepin’s lighthearted remark on Russell’s Instagram livestream. The fan wrote, “I just know George was delighted to kick Mazepin after this one.”

Several drivers like Nicholas Latifi and Nyck de Vries have left the sport in a short period. So, it must be awkward for existing drivers to remove them after they leave. However, somebody has to do it and perhaps Russell takes up this job.

In short, Piastri’s inadvertent disclosure indicates that there are more important topics for the F1 drivers to discuss than just sharing memes.