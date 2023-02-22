“Sebastian Vettel Won Because He Was 9 KG Lighter”: Mark Webber Recalls 2010 Championship Loss to Team Mate

Nov 17, 2012; Austin, TX, USA; Formula One driver Mark Webber (2) is interviewed after finishing in third during qualifying for the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

In 2010, Sebastian Vettel won the first of his four consecutive World Championships after an exciting season finale. At 23, Seb has been crowned the youngest Champion, setting up Red Bull’s dominance for the coming years.

However, the season is also well known for its infamous title battle. Four drivers fought until the last race of the season— Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Mark Webber and Lewis Hamilton.

The Drivers championship leader changed a record 10 times in the 19-race season. But Vettel pipped Alonso by 4 points by winning the crucial final race of the season.

Final race of 2010 saw 4 drivers having a shot to be champion. Alonso was the favourite but due to a poor strategy from Ferrari, the title went to Sebastian Vettel. pic.twitter.com/PHmPt6mqUw — Alex (@AlexL96_) November 23, 2018

Mark Webber finished 3rd, 14 points behind his teammate. However, the season was his best chance to claim the elusive title.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Snubs Teammate Sergio Perez While Picking 2 Drivers for His Dream Side

How close was Mark Webber to beat Sebastian Vettel in the 2010 championship fight?

Mark Webber closely matched Sebastian Vettel’s performance in the title fight. Webber had an excellent start to the season. However, the Aussie’s campaign lost steam as Vettel started picking up wins later in the season.

However, the Aussie doesn’t regret his loss. He shared, “When I think back to that year, I tell myself that y gave it my all. There have been more or less difficult championships. Some were folded in September, but not in 2010.”

Webber’s rivalry with Vettel also increased as the battle became tighter. It climaxed when the duo collided during the 2010 Turkish GP.

Teammate trouble in Turkey! 💥 Sebastian Vettel and Mark Webber came together at the 2010 #TurkishGP! 🇹🇷#SkyF1 | #F1 pic.twitter.com/j820KLN4T8 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) August 25, 2020

Webber was in the mix to win the title until the very end. However, the Aussie feels some critical incidents cost him vital points. He shared, “Some of my best races have not been rewarded with a victory. Particularly in Suzuka, where I finished 2nd. Singapore too where I had contact with Lewis, and I finished the race with terrible vibrations in the front left.”

Webber was leading the standings until the Korean GP. But a collision with Nico Rosberg forced him to retire, giving the championship lead to Alonso.

The Aussie managed to stay 2nd in the title race until the finale at Abu Dhabi. To win the title, Webber needed to win the race, and Alonso had to finish third or lower to secure the championship. Webber and Alonso finished 8th and 7th, and Vettel won the title by winning the race.

Also Read: Lando Norris Claims Axed Daniel Ricciardo Wasn’t Competitive Enough at McLaren; Hopes Better from Rookie Oscar Piastri

Webber points out to key advantage Vettel had over him

Mark Webber points out that Sebastian Vettel was a born talent and one of the fastest drivers on the F1 grid. But the Aussie felt the German had the advantage of better physicality.

Vettel was only 23, while Webber was already in his mid-30s. The Aussie felt his German was far too agile and had it easier due to his age and also his body weight.

Webber claimed, “Some small details worked against me, like the 9 kg difference with Seb. I had more trouble getting started during the start. These are little things, nobody sees them, but they are important.”

Webber Silverstone 2010 – Got off the start well and never looked back. Also gave us this gem 💎 pic.twitter.com/UqfrfHByVI — Prost Stan Account (@f1_headassery) November 27, 2022

He added, “Seb ended up taking the upper hand in the most important race of the season, which was also the last. But it was a great championship for the fans.”

F1 is, after all, a sport where the finest of margins dictate your fate. While Mark did not accomplish his goal of winning the F1 World Championship, he will go down the history as one of the finest drivers during Red Bull’s most dominant eras in the sport.

Also Read: George Russell Explains Why Lewis Hamilton May Have Struggled to Have a Good Relationship with Other F1 Drivers