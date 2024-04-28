Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh Pays Tribute to Michigan With His Draft Day Outfit

The Los Angeles Chargers are in the safe hands of their newly appointed head coach, Jim Harbaugh, who fully utilized the 2024 NFL draft to add some talented young guns to their roster. However, while Harbaugh is busy building up a new and improved Chargers this offseason, his affection for his former college team, the Michigan Wolverines, still resides in his heart.

Harbaugh carefully analyzed the draft prospects to select the most talented ones, while also keeping a watch on the former Michigan players he once coached. He was eagerly excited and proud to watch their performance. In a post-draft interview on day two of the NFL draft in Detroit, Harbaugh expressed that, although he is with the Chargers now, the Michigan players will forever hold a special place in his heart.

“It got emotional for me; it really did, and little hairs on the arm were standing up. I was on the Chargers, but I mean, those are my guys, you know,” Harbaugh said.

Additionally, as he spoke, Jim Harbaugh drew the media’s attention to his attire. Donning a blue suit paired with a light blue shirt, he caught everyone’s eye. However, what really stood out was the interior of his suit jacket, which was decorated with Michigan’s logos. Harbaugh’s outfit was specially crafted for draft day to pay homage to the nine seasons he spent with the Wolverines.

It’s also worth mentioning that, with a 15-0 unbeaten record, Harbaugh and his Wolverines went on to clinch the 2023 CFP championship. Subsequently, as he moved on to coaching an NFL team, he commemorated this moment by getting a tattoo on his right shoulder. It proudly displays Michigan’s block M logo with “15-0” inked below it.

Jim Harbaugh’s departure from Michigan surprised many, especially since he clinched a natty in 2023 and secured the Big Ten Coach of the Year nod a year prior. His impact on the flourishing program will undoubtedly be missed, a sentiment that became even more apparent during the draft.

Michigan’s Dominance in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Wolverines have positioned themselves as the toughest team in recent years, which includes some big names that were projected to excel in the 2024 NFL draft. And excel they did. In the first three rounds, NFL teams had picked 7 Michigan players, a program record. And by the conclusion of D-Day, a total of 13 players were selected, marking the highest number from any college program this season.

Notably, Michigan QB JJ McCarthy was the first to be picked by the Minnesota Vikings after they traded up to the 10th slot. After a brief hiatus, the Bengals and Commanders drafted two back-to-back Michigan players in the second round: DT Kris Jenkins (No. 49) and CB Mike Sainristil (No. 50).

Moreover, the Chargers selected Michigan LB Junior Colson at No. 69, following which three consecutive Michigan players were selected at No. 84 (RB Blake Corum by the Rams), No. 85 (WR Roman Wilson by the Steelers), and No. 86 (G Zak Zinter by the Browns). This was a huge milestone for the college program, as three back-to-back picks had never been selected before in an NFL draft. The draft was an emotional moment for Jim Harbaugh too, seeing his students achieve success, but it also validated his coaching prowess.