Max Verstappen Snubs Teammate Sergio Perez While Picking 2 Drivers for His Dream Side

Reigning Drivers’ Champion Max Verstappen has opened up on the drivers and the team principal that would be in his dream team if he were to be a team boss. Despite driving for Red Bull Racing and having Sergio Perez as his current teammate, the Dutchman chose two other drivers for his dream team.

However, he did admit that he could not think of anyone other than Red Bull Racing’s current team principal Christian Horner as the person who would lead his dream team.

Max Verstappen reveals names of drivers in his dream F1 team

In an interview with Mobil1 GRID, Max Verstappen revealed that he would like to blend a mix of both experience and youth in his dream team if he were to be a team boss.

Hence, he chose double world champion Fernando Alonso and rising star Lando Norris. However, he did admit in the interview that there were several drivers who he believes are good from the current grid.

Max said his dream f1 team would be Fernando and Lando and Christian as the team boss. He said he wouldn’t choose himself. But this is so cool. He said it was experience with a young driver and that’s a good combo 🧡 pic.twitter.com/ri5Qmg3qHA — Ana 🧡 (@maxvcalloway) February 20, 2023

During the interview, Verstappen also cheekily asked if he could be both a team boss and a driver. It remains to be seen if the 25-year-old may have just dropped some hint on his future plans after he decides to hang up his boots from the sport.

Sergio Perez and Verstappen had a major rift last season

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were seemingly involved in a heated altercation over the Red Bull Racing team radio last year when the Dutchman refused to give up his sixth place at the Brazilian Grand Prix despite the team asking him to do so.

Although both Perez and Verstappen have insisted that the incident that transpired last year is a matter of the past, one cannot deny that the Mexican felt he deserved this favour.

Perez revealed his frustrations on the team radio by stating that he could not believe that Verstappen would not return the favour after ‘everything he had done’ for his teammate in the 2021 season to ensure that the Dutchman beat Lewis Hamilton to the title.

On the other hand, Verstappen was of the opinion that he had ‘given his reasons’ to Red Bull Racing and did not think he needed to obey team orders.

