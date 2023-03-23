“She’s like a prisoner”: Ex Michael Schumacher Boss Reveals Shocking Struggles of His Wife

Former Formula 1 boss Eddie Jordan has revealed some shocking details about the struggles that Michael Schumacher’s wife, Corinna, has faced over the past several years as her husband continues to battle with his condition.

Jordan believes that Corinna has faced the huge task of keeping sensitive information about her husband’s health private. Considering Schumacher’s popularity, there is no doubt that he has several fans who are curious to know about his health.

Jordan believes that this constant battle that Corinna has faced has made her feel like a ‘prisoner’. It is fair to say that Corinna has done a remarkable job in keeping secrecy about her husband’s health, as not much is known to the public.

Eddie Jordan explains the struggles Corinna Schumacher has faced

Eddie Jordan is one of the most important people in Michael Schumacher‘s life as he gave the German his big break in Formula 1. Schumacher began his F1 career in 1991 with Eddie’s Jordan team. It was during this time that Jordan formed a good relationship with the Schumacher family.

As a result of his strong relationship with the Schumacher family, Jordan explained how he feels for them. In an interview with The Sun, the 74-year-old labeled Michael’s accident as the ‘most horrific situation for Mick and Corinna’.

Jordan explained that because of Michael’s condition, Corinna has been unable to be a part of any public gatherings. The 74-year-old believes that Corinna feels like a ‘prisoner’ in these situations as she is reminded of her husband’s situation every time.

The report from The Sun also adds that Corinna has imposed a ‘family only’ rule. As per this, no one other than the family is permitted to visit Michael.

The only individual who has been granted exemption is former Ferrari team principal Jean Todt. It is believed that Todt has been given the privilege to meet the legendary German driver because of the outstanding relationship they shared during their time at Ferrari.

Corinna previously explained how she misses her husband every day

In the famous Netflix documentary Schumacher, Corinna described the painful emotions she and the rest of the family face with her husband not around. “I miss Michael every day. But it’s not just me who misses him. It’s the children, the family, his father, everyone around him,” explained the 54-year-old.

During the documentary, she also revealed the importance of privacy. Corinna said that since Michael had always protected the family, it was their responsibility now to protect him.

The documentary also features Michael’s son, Mick, who has spent two full seasons in F1. The 24-year-old is currently the reserve driver of the Mercedes F1 team after a poor campaign with Haas last year.