Success of Charles Leclerc’s ‘Lec’ Ice Creams Leads to Carlos Sainz Finally Promoting His ‘Boogie’ Burgers

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

Credits: IMAGO ZUMA Wire

Earlier this year, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc ventured into the entrepreneurial side of things as he launched his own ice cream brand, ‘Lec’. Ever since he unveiled his venture, fans have gotten behind the brand, and now, his teammate, Carlos Sainz, has jumped on this appetizing bandwagon as well.

According to reports on Instagram, the #55 driver has followed Leclerc and has started promoting his burger brand, ‘Boogie’. The Spanish racing ace reportedly launched his burger joint last year. Currently, the franchise has a single outlet in Madrid, Spain.

Sainz has not been extensively promoting his restaurant. However, a recent post on his own Instagram account showed him enjoying a few blissful bites of his own burgers. As of writing this article, the #55 driver’s efforts have garnered Boogie Burgers over 10,000 followers on the social media platform.

Formula 1 drivers have quickly become accustomed to turning their passions into business opportunities. Hence, Sainz too got together with a couple of his friends and dived into the fast-food industry.

Does Carlos Sainz own Boogie Burgers?

The Ferrari driver made a recent appearance on Spanish talk show El HormigueroDuring his chat with host Pablo Motos, the #55 driver explained the motivations behind starting Boogie Burgers.

He said, “I’m a big hamburger fan, a big pizza fan. I really like pasta. I would put it in that order: hamburger, pizza, pasta. I have a restaurant called Boogie Burgers. I created it because there are so many hamburgers. I created it with a group of my friends. We created it. Yesterday I ate 1, 2 in fact, 2 and a half.”

Sainz isn’t the only F1 driver to turn his passion into a global business opportunity. Lewis Hamilton co-owns a number of vegan burger joints called ‘Neat Burger’. Meanwhile, Sainz’s own former Red Bull colleague, Pierre Gasly, recently also channelized his inner passion for soccer by becoming a part-owner of FC Versailles.

