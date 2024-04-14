‘Superstitious’ Oscar Piastri Does Not Want to Celebrate His Birthday at a Race Track Again

The youngest driver on the grid, Oscar Piastri turned 23 during the 2024 Japanese GP weekend, while he was on the track. When asked about it, the Australian admitted driving an F1 car was a good way to celebrate his birthday. However, from the experience during the race weekend, he never wants to do that again, revealing his superstitious side.

Why? Well, the youngster’s birthday was right on the qualifying day of the Japanese GP and Piastri was in the thick of things till the very last moment. However, despite pushing his MCL60 to the limit in qualifying, he wasn’t happy with the result.

Speaking on the Fast and Curious podcast, the Aussie revealed, “I qualified pretty poorly, so that was not a very good birthday present to myself”. Discussing it further he revealed last year he was on the track as well during his birthday, but only for a test. This year, it was during qualifying but it did not go according to plan.

Piastri qualified P6, but lost a place in the last lap of the race, and eventually finished 8th with his tires wearing out. So what is the McLaren man concluded, “Based on the results this year, I don’t recommend it again [racing on his birthday], but I’m sure that’s me just being a superstitious racing driver”.

On top of that, the team celebrated his birthday with a cake that read, “You are getting old”. A bit too early for a 23-year-old perhaps. Or it’s just McLaren’s way of saying he’s a mature F1 driver now. The Aussie is at least performing like a mature driver in the current season.

Oscar Piastri already looks like a promising future champion with his current output

It felt odd to call Oscar Piastri a rookie even in his first season based on his incredible performances. In his second year in the sport, he’s left the tagline truly behind. The mature performances and calm demeanor of the young Australian are awe-inspiring. but also expected. Pipped to be a future world champion, Piastri is justifying all claims, even though he’s behind his teammate in a head-to-head comparison.

Lando Norris has had the upper hand in both qualifying and the race, with a 17-5 record last year in the races. In 2024, the Briton again leads 3-1 against the #81 driver. However, Piastri is not far off. He’s just five points behind his teammate in the overall standings. The Australian also took his first sprint race win in 2023, an achievement Norris is still chasing despite being in his sixth year in F1.

Now both McLaren men are chasing podiums and wins despite being in different phases of their careers. Luckily for them, the team has closed the gap to some extent to the front runners.

After the first four races, the Woking outfit sits third in the overall pecking order. If any among Red Bull or Ferrari falter, Piastri and Norris will be right there to capitalize. However, it remains to be seen who among the two will get their first Grand Prix win in the season.