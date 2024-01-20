Now a Resemblance of Lewis Hamilton, Oscar Piastri Brushed Off Being Compared to Two Future Champs of F1

Oscar Piastri has showcased his talent at each stage through the junior formulas. In 2019, he claimed victory in the Formula Renault Eurocup, followed by the F3 title in 2020 and the F2 championship in 2021. He became only the third rookie in F2 history after Charles Leclerc and George Russell to clinch the title. Because of such an exceptional junior career record, Piastri has been frequently compared to Lewis Hamilton and other potential champions. His debut season in 2023 also earned him plaudits as one of the best rookies since Hamilton. Nevertheless, the Australian put an end to these comparisons even before he debuted in F1.

In a YouTube video by the Australian Grand Prix, Oscar Piastri was asked about the comparisons being made between him and drivers like Leclerc and Russell. Addressing the parallels, Piastri clarified that they don’t impose additional pressure on him. Instead, he views them positively.

He said, “I think it [Comparison] only bodes well for me. So, I don’t really think it adds any more pressure. I think if anything, it’s a good thing.”

Certainly, the 22-year-old’s viewpoint is accurate and shows how following Lewis Hamilton’s debut season, Piastri has emerged as one of the standout rookie drivers. Piastri scored 97 points and finished P9 in the standings with a sprint race win in Qatar.

Relatively, Hamilton won 4 Grands Prix back in 2007 but finished just one point off the eventual world champion. In all these years after Hamilton, few drivers performed as well as Piastri on a pure performance basis, leaving aside the competitive volatility of McLaren.

With such an exceptional season, McLaren has already secured his commitment until the 2026 season. Moreover, Piastri’s extraordinary performances have garnered recognition from people like Zak Brown, who see him as a future world champion.

What does Oscar Piastri think of his comparison with Lewis Hamilton?

Last year a handful of debutant drivers took to the grid, but Oscar Piastri was the one many were keeping an eye on. Although his season didn’t commence as ideally as he might have wished, he concluded the season with multiple podiums and even the Qatar sprint race win. Looking back to 2007, Hamilton’s dramatic debut season saw the Briton narrowly missing out on the championship by just one point.

While it is an apples-to-oranges comparison, as F1 had a different points system in 2007, Piastri maximized the McLaren package when it became faster. In his debut season, the #81 driver hit the ground running and did not face many issues, akin to Hamilton.

Though the rookie driver acknowledges the resemblance, he claims that he is the first driver since Hamilton to have such a competitive car in a rookie season that has helped him in different ways. In addition, Piastri expresses pride, emphasizing that he has made the most of the opportunities that have come his way.