“Thank Goodness for Sir Lewis Hamilton”: UK Parliament Hails 7-Time World Champion During Sportswashing Debate

Lewis Hamilton has always been one of the most outspoken athletes in the world when it comes to taking a stance against countries with a poor human rights track record. His efforts have not gone unnoticed in his home country, the UK, where Lord Paul Scriven hailed his work in the world of Formula 1.

Earlier this week, at the House of Lords in the UK Parliament, sportswashing i.e. countries that use sports to cover up for their poor human rights records, was the topic of debate. There, Lord Scriven mentioned F1, Hamilton, and the work he did in the sport to bring the spotlight on the countries where human rights are an issue. He said, as quoted by the UK Parliament’s website:

“Thank goodness for drivers such as Sir Lewis Hamilton, who has had the courage to say that human rights issues are around and that he is not convinced that F1 going to countries such as Bahrain and Saudi Arabia helps change happen.”

The two countries that Scriven mentioned are just examples of a handful of venues that F1 have added to their calendar, drawing in backlash from fans and activists. While most drivers choose to remain silent and go about their jobs, Hamilton uses his platform to bring attention to matters that he feels are important for society.

The fact that Formula 1 themselves, don’t do enough to speak about human rights in the countries they visit, was also pointed out during the session.

Lewis Hamilton’s rival Max Verstappen has a different stance

Lewis Hamilton has been straightforward while explaining his stance against countries with poor human rights track records. He strongly showed his support for the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and Saudi Arabia, where there are strict laws against the same.

Other drivers, however, have a slightly different opinion. Max Verstappen for one, believes respecting the culture wherever F1 travels to is important. Because people all around the world are different. As reported by Racing News 365, the Dutchman also feels that F1 cannot “change the world” by preaching values when they travel to different races.

Charles Leclerc meanwhile, feels that it is tricky to do what drivers like Hamilton do. However, it is important to bring in values from all over the world when F1 visits the countries accused of sportswashing so that young people can look up to them and be inspired.