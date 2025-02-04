“That Would Have Been a Cheat Code”: Logan Sargeant on Alex Albon’s GF Not Joining Williams’ Golf Day Out in Bahrain

Alex Albon isn’t the only high-performance athlete in his house. In 2019, he met Lily Muni He, who has often been in the F1 community’s spotlight due to her appearances in the paddock alongside the Williams driver and her career in golf.

Muni He competes in the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), which means that she is way better at golf than Albon, or any other F1 driver. Why the comparison? Because the stars competing in the pinnacle of motorsport love partaking on the fairway quite frequently during their off days.

So, it’s presumable that Albon leaves her at home when they head out for a game, something Logan Sargeant confirmed in the Track Limits podcast.

Sargeant, along with his then-teammate Albon and six other F1 drivers, visited a golf course in Bahrain to play a few rounds last year. Thankfully for them, the pro golfer didn’t join them in this activity.

The hosts asked Sargeant: “Alex’s girlfriend did not show up to play?” Unsurprisingly, it was followed by laughter from all present in the room, with Sargeant adding, “Na, that would have been a cheat code.”

Sargeant felt that regardless, he and Albon (the two former Williams teammates) did well. They finished third. But it could have been a whole lot worse had Lily not been teaching Albon how to master golf. Perhaps if they all meet again, Albon could do much better.

New partner to learn from for Albon

Albon’s former teammate Sargeant wasn’t the best at golf — he was decent, as he admitted on a podcast. “I’ve been playing for just over a year now, so I’m still just a rookie.”

There are certainly others Albon could learn from, beyond his girlfriend. For instance, his new teammate, Carlos Sainz.

Sainz is a familiar face at many golf courses F1 drivers often visit, and his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris has praised his skills on multiple occasions. At the Netflix Cup, an exhibition tournament where racing stars teamed up with some of the world’s best golfers, Sainz stood tall, winning the title alongside pro golfer Justin Thomas.

Channeling his inner Tiger Woods — someone he once admitted he’d love to swap roles with — Sainz could significantly elevate Albon’s golfing game. With the Spaniard’s guidance and Muni He’s expertise, Albon might even envision a future in the sport someday.