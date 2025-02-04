mobile app bar

“That Would Have Been a Cheat Code”: Logan Sargeant on Alex Albon’s GF Not Joining Williams’ Golf Day Out in Bahrain

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Alex Albon and Lily Muni He (L) and Logan Sargeant (R)

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He (L) and Logan Sargeant (R) |
Credits: IMAGO / Ricardo Larreina Amador and IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Alex Albon isn’t the only high-performance athlete in his house. In 2019, he met Lily Muni He, who has often been in the F1 community’s spotlight due to her appearances in the paddock alongside the Williams driver and her career in golf.

Muni He competes in the LPGA (Ladies Professional Golf Association), which means that she is way better at golf than Albon, or any other F1 driver. Why the comparison? Because the stars competing in the pinnacle of motorsport love partaking on the fairway quite frequently during their off days.

So, it’s presumable that Albon leaves her at home when they head out for a game, something Logan Sargeant confirmed in the Track Limits podcast.

Sargeant, along with his then-teammate Albon and six other F1 drivers, visited a golf course in Bahrain to play a few rounds last year. Thankfully for them, the pro golfer didn’t join them in this activity.

The hosts asked Sargeant: “Alex’s girlfriend did not show up to play?” Unsurprisingly, it was followed by laughter from all present in the room, with Sargeant adding, “Na, that would have been a cheat code.” 

Sargeant felt that regardless, he and Albon (the two former Williams teammates) did well. They finished third. But it could have been a whole lot worse had Lily not been teaching Albon how to master golf. Perhaps if they all meet again, Albon could do much better.

New partner to learn from for Albon

Albon’s former teammate Sargeant wasn’t the best at golf — he was decent, as he admitted on a podcast. “I’ve been playing for just over a year now, so I’m still just a rookie.”

There are certainly others Albon could learn from, beyond his girlfriend. For instance, his new teammate, Carlos Sainz.

Sainz is a familiar face at many golf courses F1 drivers often visit, and his former McLaren teammate Lando Norris has praised his skills on multiple occasions. At the Netflix Cup, an exhibition tournament where racing stars teamed up with some of the world’s best golfers, Sainz stood tall, winning the title alongside pro golfer Justin Thomas.

Channeling his inner Tiger Woods — someone he once admitted he’d love to swap roles with — Sainz could significantly elevate Albon’s golfing game. With the Spaniard’s guidance and Muni He’s expertise, Albon might even envision a future in the sport someday.

Post Edited By:Aishwary Gaonkar

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Formula 1 Editor Somin Bhattacharjee fell for the sport as well as Fernando Alonso on the same day — during the Spaniard’s thrilling victory at the German GP in 2010. Over the years, the passion magnified manyfold, and metamorphosed into a writing career in 2021. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. He has penned over 2,700 articles for TheSportsRush, presenting a diverse range — news reports, opinions, and exclusives. A true Tiffosi, Somin never gives up on a chance to defend the Ferrari boys as a fan. As a sports writer though, he remains objective to the core and relishes opportunities to follow and engage in dissecting the action during races. That’s where the real thrill lies for him. Beyond the racetrack, Somin plays different sports including soccer. He enjoys exploring other sporting events and proudly supports Spanish soccer club Real Madrid.

Share this article

Don’t miss these