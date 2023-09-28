Happy Marriages on the Line if F1 Continues on Overambitious Path- Bernie Ecclestone Warns His Successor

The world of F1 has seen a major change in its workings since the departure of Bernie Ecclestone as the sport’s head honcho. Liberty Media, the current owners of the commercial side of the sport, came in with an entirely different ideology and worked on maximizing the sport’s popularity as opposed to maximizing its profit margins. While the group works towards further improving F1’s impact across the globe, Ecclestone raises concern over the employees’ marital status over a hectic schedule throughout the season via Daily Mail.

In 2016, F1 saw the Liberty Media Group buy its commercial side for $4.4 billion. The first item on the agenda after the sale was rebranding. The group introduced a new logo and changed the F1 theme. To improve the sport’s presence on social media and video streaming platforms, the group introduced F1 TV and signed a deal with Netflix to produce the popular series ‘Drive to Survive.’ As progress continues, former boss Bernie Ecclestone believes the ‘happy marriages’ of many F1 employees will be under threat should the sport continue following a hectic schedule around the year.

Bernie Ecclestone believes the race schedule is too hectic for the employees

With changing times and increasing popularity, the number of races in an F1 calendar also increased. While there were once 18 or 19 Grands Prix in a season, the number has now gone up to 22. As such, not only has the sport become more challenging for the drivers but also the members involved with the team in any capability.

Given the same, Daily Mail reports Ecclestone raises a concern that many employees’ marital status will soon be under threat and that teams will have no option but to employ double staff to assure harmony in the work as well as the personal realm of their employees.

“My opinion is that 18 races is enough. We did 20 and I often thought that that was a bit too much. Because you have to think of the teams. Before long, they will have to employ double staff. With 22 or 23 races there will be too many divorces. It is a matter of when.”

The group’s primary focus is to boost the sport’s presence in the US. Having added the Miami GP to the calendar last year, November 2023 will see the new Las Vegas GP make its debut. As such, the US now plays host to three Grands Prix in a season. Apart from the US, South Africa, Vietnam, and Colombia are also interested in adding to the 23-race (or 24) schedule of the sport.

Domenicalli says 24-race schedule would be ideal for F1

In an approach that is the polar opposite of that of Ecclestone, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes a 24-race schedule is the perfect amount of races in a season. During an interview (quoted by WTF1.com), Domenicali said, “What we want to do next year is 24, and I think 24 is the right number.” He believes it will be the right balance between the logistics of the calendar and the people working for each team.

Domenicali also revealed Madrid wants to host an F1 race, but for now, they believe 24 is the ideal number, with Barcelona already hosting a race in Spain.

Domenicalli revealed a curious step that the authorities are considering around the European leg of the F1 season. With increasing interest from multiple countries, the authorities are looking at the possibility of rotational principles being put into effect. With this, if one race were to happen in Barcelona in 2024, Madrid would host the next Spanish GP in 2025.

The same principle would apply to two countries instead of cities within the same country. However, for now, a 24-race schedule with no rotation is what the authorities are sticking with.