“We Didn’t See the Sun for 4 Days”: ‘Unwell’ Esteban Ocon Claims Drivers Not Suited to 24 Race Schedule

Formula 1 in 2024 once again plans to have 24 races in a season. And this time, they are all likely to do it, unlike the past two years. However, Esteban Ocon, who reports to be unwell in Abu Dhabi, claims drivers aren’t suited to do 24 races in a year.

“Usually it’s when you come home from here, when [illness] happens. It’s one more race than last year, or two more races. The body is designed for that and not 24 or 23 races. So let’s see if we can escape from that next year,” said Ocon to RaceFans.

Ocon added that F1’s workload is going beyond what a person can take by also taking a dig at the ungodly work hours in Las Vegas. “I’m not sure if it comes from [the Vegas timings] but we didn’t see the sun for four days. There are a lot of things that are pushing on the human body.”

This year also F1 tried to have 24 races in a year. However, floods in Imola and China pulling out slashed the number to 22. Yet, the season has already been hectic.

So, it is stressful for drivers to see an added workload for next year. And surely it has brought some criticism towards the commercial holders of the sport.

Esteban Ocon is happy with Abu Dhabi Quali’s performance

Esteban Ocon reveals that he was in bed for two days before starting with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend. But the French driver got back to business for qualifying and was happy with his performance.

Ocon got a P12 start for Sunday, and considering his illness and not running in FP1, he believes he did a good job. Though, he believes he could have gone into Q3 if there was less understeer in his car.

Ultimately, he is hoping for a better pace on Sunday and to gain some positions. Nevertheless, Alpine have confirmed their P6 in the standings, and both Pierre Gasly and Ocon wouldn’t have much more to achieve on Sunday.

But the 2024 season is soon approaching, and Alpine would want to have some gains next year. However, with Mercedes, Ferrari, and McLaren rising up, it would be tough for Alpine to battle the top sides.