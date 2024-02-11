“This Is Good News for Me”: Mick Schumacher Plots F1 Return With Mercedes as Lewis Hamilton Moves on to Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave Mercedes at the end of this year shocked the entire F1 fraternity. Much like everyone else, Mick Schumacher was also taken aback after the seven-time world champion decided to move to Ferrari in 2025. Hamilton’s departure would leave a seat open at Mercedes and according to rumors, Schumacher is one of the candidates to replace the Briton at Brackley.

Schumacher spent a year as a reserve driver for the Mercedes AMG F1 team behind Hamilton and George Russell. During this time, the German driver built an amicable relationship with the members of the team. As a result, now he can very well fancy this chance to get the second Mercedes seat alongside Russell in 2025.

Schumacher, speaking about his chance at securing the vacant Mercedes seat, said to Gazzetta.it, “This is good news for me too. I’m among the young drivers who already have quite a bit of experience. And so, I think something good can still happen to me, even in Formula 1.”

The 24-year-old lost his Haas seat in 2022 after two bittersweet years. The German driver joined the American team with fellow rookie Nikita Mazepin. Their first year together was far from impressive as they finished the entire season with zero points. However, the 2023 season saw a bit of improvement from Schumacher.

In his second season, the young German claimed 12 points, but this was still less than half of what his teammate Kevin Magnussen picked. In the end, Guenther Steiner and Gene Haas decided to drop Schumacher to bring in experienced Nico Hulkenberg.

Mick Schumacher did not find any team interested in him for 2023. As a result, he joined Mercedes as their reserve driver. The 24-year-old’s future was uncertain for 2024 as well until Alpine came calling. The French motorsport team roped in the talented German for their World Endurance Championship (WEC) category this year.

Mick Schumacher will now compete in WEC with Alpine

Mick Schumacher will now compete in the WEC with Alpine after spending a whole year with the Mercedes F1 team. The switch was amicable as his family has great ties with both teams.

Toto Wolff regards Mick’s father, the legendary Michael Schumacher, as one of the Mercedes F1 team’s founding fathers. Meanwhile, the seven-time champion also raced for Renault or Alpine when the team competed as Benetton in the 1990s.

In Mercedes, Mick Schumacher mostly spent time on the sidelines, doing the simulation, and development duties. As his future in F1 seemed bleak, changing the category to keep himself indulged in motorsport seemed a better option.

Hence, the former F1 driver will now join the strong six-man line-up for the WEC 2024 season. Apart from him, the line-up boasts the likes of Nicolas Lapierre, Charles Milesi, Matthieu Vaxoviere, Ferdinand Habsburg, and Paul-Loup Chatin.

Alpine launched its Hypercar Alpine – the A424 – on the same day as its F1 livery launch. The almost identical livery car is powered by an Alpine 3.4 liters turbocharged V6 engine and is a Hybrid car.

Despite getting a drive in the WEC, Mick Schumacher confirmed that Formula 1 will remain his top priority. Therefore, it will be interesting to see where the German driver ends up in the near future.