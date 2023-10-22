Toto Wolff Believes FIA Needs a “Reality Check” Amid “Ridiculous” Increase in Penalty

As per the latest developments, FIA increased the maximum fine for drivers to a staggering $1,000,0000 and Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff is not happy. As the decision faced immense criticism from the drivers and experts alike, Wolff joined the bandwagon to slam it saying it needs a “reality check,” as per Autosport.

Earlier, the maximum limit of fines was $262,000. However, it has now changed to a million dollars. The FIA believed that their system of handing penalties out was old, and needed a revamp.

After the FIA made this announcement, several drivers publicly criticized it. While Max Verstappen joked about it, George Russell, the head of the DGCA called it “ridiculous.” Alex Albon pointed out the fact that most of the young drivers don’t make such money to pay off.

Toto Wolff calls for stern review

As the decision was made, Wolff, the Mercedes team boss reacted furiously. He was not impressed by the way things turned out as no driver was even fined $262,000. Therefore, he called for a reality check.

Talking about this, the Silver Arrows boss shared, as per Autosport, “A million, we need to do a reality check with real life. Whether that is an adequate fine or not. I don’t think we’ve ever fined a driver 250k. So raising the ceiling is something that one needs to understand where it comes from.”

Following this, the billionaire boss Toto Wolff said that half of the drivers would not be able to pay for it. This is because the young drivers rarely make over a million throughout the season from salaries.

How much was the highest fine ever paid?

As things stand, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen paid the most fines in Formula 1 in recent times. They had to pay over $53,000 each for their respective offense.

While Hamilton paid it for not attending the controversial 2021 FIA prize-giving gala, Verstappen did it for touching Hamilton’s Mercedes’ rear wing. Recently, the seven-time world champion also had to pay around $26,000 for crossing the track after his shunt at Qatar.

With drivers reacting differently to the increased penalty, Verstappen’s reaction was the most eye-catching. The Dutchman joked that the new penalty can enable the FIA to have wine along with a fine dinner!