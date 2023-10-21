2 Years After Joking About $50,000 FIA Dinner, Max Verstappen Quips About Sponsoring $1,057,000 Wine

The FIA has recently revealed the drastic increase in fines for the drivers. Citing this, Max Verstappen came up with an insane way to mock the decision as the Red Bull driver remembered his days of paying the fine. Here, he joked about paying for wine, as per F1 Maximal.

As per reports, the drivers will have to pay fines that might reach up to $1,057,000. It stated that the maximum fines might be handed out from $265,000 up to one million dollars.

Notably, Verstappen paid a fine similar to this back in 2021 when he curiously touched the Mercedes rear wing. The Dutchman touched Lewis Hamilton’s car and, therefore, had to pay a fine worth of $52,775.

Verstappen joked about the new FIA fine structure

Max Verstappen has recently opened up on the new fine structure laid out by the FIA ahead of the upcoming United States Grand Prix. During this, he poked at the governing body over such fines.

Talking about this, the Red Bull star said as per F1 Maximal, “If you get 50,000 euros for touching a rear wing, I am very curious about what you can get a fine of one million for!”

Following this, he remembered how he joked about paying for dinner to the FIA with the fine he paid. Now, he added that the new fine structure would also help to add the wine. He quipped, “Maybe we’ll sponsor the wine that way too. I’m already preparing for it.”

The FIA is said to have increased the fine limit to comply with the increasing value of the sport, teams, and drivers as a whole. This raised multiple eyebrows as Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Hulkenberg, and Co. shared their joint criticism.

Repercussions of the new FIA penalty

As the FIA increased the limit recently, this will skyrocket the amount to be paid by the drivers. As the amount has increased to over a million dollars now, earlier it was $265,000.

The increase is expected to be a problem for the drivers as Charles Leclerc believes “it will be a huge amount of money,” as per The Athletic. Moreover, this huge amount is more than what multiple drivers make in a year.

Notably, the breach in the code of conduct by the drivers will see them get such a huge fine. Nevertheless, the FIA is still to react to it as they are firm with the punishment despite the verdict creating a huge ripple in the driver’s forum.