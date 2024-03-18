Toto Wolff Refuses to Go Down Christian Horner’s Path Despite Mercedes’ Woes

Toto Wolff and Christian Horner have been rivals for a long time, and both have led their respective teams to glory over the years. Despite the verbal jabs they have made, aimed at one another, Wolff refused to go down Horner’s path during a recent comment on Red Bull’s ongoing dominance.

Red Bull is the team to beat in F1 at the moment. They have dominated the sport since 2022 and calls for a level playing field keep getting louder. When asked about the same, Wolff admitted that credit must be given to Red Bull. This is in stark contrast to what Horner said back in 2015 when Mercedes was dominating the sport. The Red Bull team principal wanted the FIA to intervene and make the grid more equal.

Wolff, on the other hand, said as per Autosport, “I think they have done by far the best job of all the teams over the last two years. And credit where credit is due. I mean, they are literally disappearing in the distance as they want. And there’s nobody else close.

Red Bull has been dominant, but Mercedes has been in a slump since 2022. The ground-effect regulations have derailed the momentum they built in the trub0-hybrid era. Despite this, Wolff has ample faith in his team. The Mercedes boss revealed that rivals have to improve their game to close the gap and that includes his own team. He said that if Mercedes keeps continues developing the way they are, their future will be exciting.

How Christian Horner set a trap for Toto Wolff

Wolff’s comments aimed at Red Bull were completely opposite to what Horner said back in 2015. In the Autosport report, Horner spoke about how Mercedes’ dominance was unhealthy. He did commend the Silver Arrows for building a strong car, but Horner’s claim was supposedly for the good of F1.

He said, “Mercedes have done a super job. They have a good car, a fantastic engine and they have two very good drivers. The problem is that the gap is so big that you end up with three-tier racing.”

Wolff refused to go down the same path, and felt that Red Bull deserve the dominance they are putting on display. Verstappen is coasting home to victories, with huge gaps to second-placed drivers (even when it is his teammate Sergio Perez).

So far in 2024, Verstappen has led Red Bull to two 1-2 finishes. With no team seemingly close to getting the better of Red Bull at the moment, they are the favorites to finish 1-2 in the upcoming races as well.