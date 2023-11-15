Toto Wolff Sketches Out Mercedes Succession Plan for When He’s Gone: “That Is My Sheer Responsibility for the Team”

Toto Wolff has played a crucial role in Mercedes’ success so far as he led the team from the front when they won eight consecutive Constructors’ Championships from 2014 to 2021. The team also won seven Drivers’ Championships, with Lewis Hamilton winning six of them. While the Austrian has undoubtedly led the Silver Arrows brilliantly, he is now focusing on a succession plan for long-term success once he chooses to step down from his role.

While speaking to PA News Agency ahead of this weekend’s Las Vegas GP, Wolff said (as quoted by independent.co.uk), “The clear aim is to build a structure for the future and that is my sheer responsibility for the team“. The 51-year-old then added how he plans to achieve the same.

Wolff stated that instead of attending all the 24 races five years from now, he may just attend 15. However, he did make it clear that he hopes to lead the side for a long time.

The Austrian stated that he is passionate about F1 and cannot think of doing anything else. While Wolff did not reveal the name of his successor in his latest interview, he did hint at one previously.

Toto Wolff has suggested Jerome D’Ambrosio as his successor

There were a few races earlier in the season that Toto Wolff was unable to attend due to undergoing knee surgery. In those instances, former F1 driver Jerome D’Ambrosio took over the role of the Austrian. Since the start of the current season, D’Ambrosio has worked with Mercedes as their Driver Development Director.

Wolff seems to have high praises for the Belgian and also made it clear that the 37-year-old will replace him in whichever races he is unable to attend in the future. As quoted by racingnews365.com, Wolff said, “He (D’Ambrosio) has to gain credibility within the team and in the paddock. He still has time. But in case I can’t be there, he will be in my place“.

The 51-year-old then complimented D’Ambrosio for the work he did last year with Venturi Racing in the Formula E championship and the decisions he has helped with so far this year. “He (D’Ambrosio) is involved and I must even say that half of his interventions during the Grands Prix are sensible. I assure you that this is already a remarkable score“, explained Wolff.

The Austrian then concluded his remarks by explaining that while the Belgian has all the credentials to fulfill the role of a team principal, he still needs more experience.