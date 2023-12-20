Max Verstappen Leaves Fans in Awe as He Decorates Carlos Sainz’s Christmas Gift Near His Racing Setup

A week ahead of Christmas this year, most of the F1 drivers once again took part in the Secret Santa event. Carlos Sainz gifted his former Toro Rosso teammate Max Verstappen a mini arcade setup. The Dutchman left his fans in awe as he beautifully decorated Sainz’s gift near his gaming setup.

A video of the same has now gone viral. In the clip, Penelope can be seen asking Verstappen about how she can use the mini arcade setup. In reply, the Red Bull driver tells her that he needs to put batteries in order to use it.

The Spaniard also wrote a short description about why he gifted Verstappen the same. Sainz wrote, “Given you enjoy old school tracks as much as I do, hope you also enjoy this vintage present“.

F1 fans react to Carlos Sainz’s gift for Max Verstappen

Some fans such as Ponden were unimpressed with the gift Carlos Sainz gave to Max Verstappen. They wrote that all that the Ferrari driver could gift the newly crowned three-time champion for his record-breaking run this season was “a plastic toy“.

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Willow had suggestions of their own about what gift Sainz should have given Verstappen. They note that the Spaniard should have given the Red Bull driver a t-shirt that states, “Nobody’s perfect,” but with a mention of Verstappen’s win streak.

Then, there were some fans such as Nini who simply urged Verstappen to get Penelope the “batteries asap“.

While Verstappen appreciated the gift Sainz gave him, the Dutchman himself gave an interesting gift to Valtteri Bottas. Since the Finnish driver has grabbed all the headlines for his nude pictures on social media over the past few months, Verstappen gave the former Mercedes driver a gift that would remind him of the same.

The 26-year-old gave Bottas a book with the title, “A Simply Lovely Look at Bu**s in Art“. The 34-year-old had a laugh on receiving the gift and correctly guessed that Verstappen gave it to him after reading the iconic catchphrase, “Simply Lovely“.