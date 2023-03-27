“Unless Michael Jordan Comes In”: Lewis Hamilton Looks to Cash In on MJ’s $1.7 Billion Hornets Sale to ‘Save F1’

Amidst the reports of Michael Jordan wanting to sell a majority stake in his $1.7 Billion NBA team, Charlotte Hornets, Lewis Hamilton has now called upon MJ to help him with his initiative. In 2020, the Mercedes star launched the Hamilton Commission and Mission 44 aiming to find representation for the underprivileged in F1.

The 7-time world champion said that it is not about finding the next black driver, but ensuring that there is more inclusivity in the thousands of other jobs in the background. Speaking to Sky Sports at the Black In Sport Summit, Hamilton said that he will ensure that in 10 years’ time, there is a massive change in the sport.

The British driver asserted that “unless I am part of the initiative or Michael Jordan comes in”, or some other big shot becomes part of the ownership, the leadership of the initiative is likely to stay with the current owners. He explained that he has had deep conversations with the current owners about the changes the initiative can bring.

Lewis Hamilton says it has been “a lonely path to walk”

Hamilton is the only black driver in the history of F1 and has often told stories of discrimination and racism that he faced as he made his way into the sport. The Briton conceded that he felt like a ‘lone ranger’ while addressing the issues of diversity in the sport until 2020.

He believes that the findings and work of his initiative made great strides in the past few years in the sport. But he admitted that earlier it felt like “a lonely path to walk.”

The 7-time world champion explained that the change only started happening within F1 in the last couple of years. He said that since 2021, people running the sport are more empathetic and open-minded.

The killing of George Floyd in 2020 triggered a massive uproar around the globe and gave a boost to the Black Lives Matter movement. The turmoil also led F1 to work towards what is right.

Hamilton says he is living his purpose through Mission 44

The Mercedes star said that being the only black driver, he and his father(Anthony Hamilton) thought they had broken the mold and it would bring change. But soon he realized that it was not enough.

In his professional career, Hamilton has reached great heights by clinching 7-titles and breaking multiple records set by GOATs such as Michael Schumacher. Despite that, the Stevenage-born felt like there was something missing.

Now, while he is driving towards fighting for his record 8th title, he has an additional mission in his bag. He said, “I feel great that I am living my purpose and starting to see that change.”