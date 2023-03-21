Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets Sell Seats to NBA Games for 1$, Ahead of Forecasted Sale Exceeding $1.7 Billion! 

Michael Jordan’s Charlotte Hornets are the next NBA team on the chopping block. With a valuation exceeding $1.7 billion, MJ is expected to cash in his chips and make the big bucks. But prior to the sale, it turns out that the team’s finances might not be too sound.

How do we know? Well, thanks to some public knowledge about ticket prices, of course. As per some clever, eagle-eyed Reddit users, Michael’s Hornets are selling NBA game tickets for as low as $1!

No, you don’t need to rub your eyes or wonder in disbelief. Upon research, we have confirmed that Jordan’s team is indeed selling tickets for $1.

But why does it matter? Well, because firstly, the team is in a lot of news. Investors and potential buyers will not be callous about such things. And secondly, this represents the low morale surrounding the team and it also reflects the team’s overall health.

Michael Jordan’s impending exit might be a big cause of concern for Hornets fans or they can look on the bright side!

On one hand, there is the matter of low-ticket prices. When it was all said and done, you could have gotten your hands on a ticket for the game between Indiana Pacers and Charlotte Hornets for $1 plus taxes, all of which combined to a total of $14!

Note that this was only visible on the ticketing website Gametime. And if you check currently, you can see that an upcoming game between the Hornets and the Raptors is available for as low as $5.

So, what does this mean? Well, firstly that Jordan’s exit is all but guaranteed. And secondly that some investors will see this as a massive rebuild project. They will see that a small market franchise like this has an opportunity and room for growth.

What are the reasons for Jordan’s exit and Hornets’ tickets selling so low?

Jordan’s exit is primarily marked by the fact that he hasn’t been a great owner. His team has failed to make a mark on the league during his tenure and as far as profiteering goes, he has made big money since his purchase.

As for the tickets selling so low, Hornets simply do not have the star power. Their all-star point guard LaMelo Ball has been sidelined with an injury and the team is playing abysmally bad basketball.

What do you think is next for the Charlotte Hornets? Will they turn their fortunes around over the coming years?

And what about Michael Jordan? Will the Black Cat become an even more prolific owner in the NFL?