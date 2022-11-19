“I don’t think Sebastian Vettel will come back”: Charles Leclerc tells Sergio Perez 4-time World Champion won’t return to F1

The F1 community witnessed Sebastian Vettel drive in an F1 race for the last time at the 2022 Abu Dhabi GP. The German legend revealed earlier this year that he would retire at the end of the season, but some drivers are adamant that he will return to the sport.

Vettel’s biggest rivals in F1 were Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso and they both predict his return in the near future. In his last-ever race, Vettel finished P10 to take home a point for Aston Martin. After the race, the podium sitters Sergio Perez, Charles Leclerc, and Max Verstappen were having a discussion about this in the cool-down room. While watching highlights of Vettel’s race, Perez revealed that it didn’t feel like they were saying goodbye to Vettel.

checo: it didn’t feel like a goodbye to seb, i have a feeling he’ll come back

Vettel’s former teammate Leclerc on the other hand, feels that he won’t be returning to Formula 1. “It didn’t feel like a goodbye to Seb,” Checo said. I have a feeling he’ll come back.”

“I don’t think he will come back,” Leclerc replied.

Sebastian Vettel bows out of F1 after salvaging one point for Aston Martin

It was an emotional day for Vettel and all his fans, as he bid farewell to the sport he had been in for 16 years. The 35-year-old started the race from 9th position and showed promise in terms of pace early on.

However, as the race progressed, the AMR22 could not keep up with the top runners. He slipped down to P11, but Hamilton’s retirement saw him climb up a position. Vettel almost went ahead of Daniel Ricciardo on the final lap of the race, but just about lost out.

Charles Leclerc holds on to P2 in Drivers’ Championship

When the 2022 season started, it looked like Leclerc’s battle would be for first place the World Championship alongside Max Verstappen. As the season progressed, his fight became more focused towards Verstappen’s teammate Perez.

The Mexican driver capitalized on Ferrari’s mistakes to close the gap to Leclerc in P2. Heading into the season finale in Abu Dhabi, Perez and Leclerc were level on points. Whoever finished ahead in Yas Island would finish P2 in the Drivers’ Championship and it turned out to be Leclerc’s day.

The Monegasque driver often found team strategies to be his Achilles heel in 2022, but on the final day, Ferrari’s one stop strategy helped him hold Perez off.