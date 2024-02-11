Unlike Las Vegas Grand Prix, Chicago F1 Organizers Want to Prioritize Racing Over ‘Show’

The penultimate Grand Prix of the 2023 F1 season saw the first-ever Las Vegas GP take place. Happening on a grand scale, experts suggested the event was more of a spectacle than a race. With talks of a Chicago GP coming to the calendar soon, the organizers of the race claim their event will be solely about racing. An update on X (formerly Twitter) by Fastest Pitstop shined further light on the comments.

Per insider reports, the organizers want the Chicago GP to be “European-esque” and will combine the elements of European tracks with a street circuit. The event’s organizers want to prioritize racing and speed to balance out the show of the Miami and Vegas races.

Eventually, the Vegas GP turned out to be a great race with multiple battles and overtakes. Still, the show and flashy allure of the event was much more in focus, as F1 wanted it to be. Meanwhile, the Miami GP has failed to serve good racing and it is the celebrities and marketing hype that have made it thrive in its two occurences.

Originally, there were plans to have a New York Grand Prix after the debuts of the Miami GP and the Las Vegas GP. However, they have altered plans to prioritize a race in Chicago after filing for trademarks for the race.

Furthermore, rumors suggest the Chicago race might replace the Austin GP. The contract for the Circuit of the Americas runs out at the end of 2026. With no extensions signed, speculations suggest the Chicago race might be on the calendar as soon as 2027.

However, there has been no official comment. Besides, some reports also claim that Chicago may be the 4th race in the US, which again won’t go down well with fans.

Further details emerge about the Chicago F1 GP

According to sources, one of two names would win the race for the official title. The names filed for trademark might face rejection, and as such, a new name is in the works. The frontrunners for the same are the ‘North American Grand Prix,’ and the ‘Chicago Festival Grand Prix.’ But it is still subject to the approval of the race.

Should the Chicago GP add to F1’s growing calendar, it will be the fourth American GP. As such, F1 could further strengthen its hold on the American market and earn an even larger profit. However, the addition of yet another street circuit or a hybrid street circuit might not make fans too happy, and even the drivers on the grid might stand against the idea.