WATCH: The Moment Sergio Perez Realises Max Verstappen Defied Team Orders to Lead the Championship

Max Verstappen was looking desperate to set the fastest lap towards the end of the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP. The Dutchman vividly asked for his team to inform him what the time was in order to retain his lead in the Championship standings.

But his team vehemently told him to push after he complained of noise coming from his engine at high speeds. Both Red Bull drivers were explicitly told to keep a time of 1 Minute 33’s around the track and not challenge the other.

But the 2x champion was not having any of this. He charged in the final lap of the race to set a time of 1:31.906, a whole second faster than his teammate to grab the bonus point.

Verstappen: “What is the fastest lap?” GP: “We are not concerned with that” Verstappen: “But I am” pic.twitter.com/xSw1HhpQOO — The Nandolorian (@ScrewderiaF1) March 19, 2023

In fact, his teammate Sergio Perez was surprised at how Red Bull allowed the Dutchman to set the lap. After his team instructed both drivers to maintain their times and not cause problems.

Also Read: Max Verstappen Fires Scary Warning at Sergio Perez After Red Bull Teammate Prevents His Saudi Arabian GP Win

Sergio Perez was shocked when he realised Verstappen set the fastest lap

When David Coulthard told Sergio Perez, that Max Verstappen still leads the Championship because of the fastest lap, his expression clearly changed. The race winner was expecting himself to lead the standings for the first time in his F1 career.

Verstappen asked mid-race what was the fastest lap time so far. His Engineer replied back saying that wasn’t their goal. But the 2x World Champion defied his engineer’s orders by claiming he was gunning for it.

How important will that point for fastest lap turn out to be at the end of the season? 👀#SaudiArabianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/ltpGcqPf1D — Formula 1 (@F1) March 19, 2023

After Perez realised he wasn’t leading the standings because of his teammate, he enquired about when they set the time in the cooldown room. The Mexican asked, “Were you not told to keep the pace in the end?”

To which Max replied, “Yeah But I asked what the fastest lap was in the end. And it was a tenth faster than that.”

It is clear as day that Verstappen wasn’t impressed by finishing P2 after starting P15, a remarkable drive in itself. And the only thing that matters to him is winning the race and the title.

Also Read: F1 Twitter Reacts to Salty Jos Verstappen Left Unimpressed After Sergio Perez Pips Max Verstappen to Finish Line

Max Verstappen claims he was free to race

Sergio Perez claimed Red Bull told him to maintain a certain time towards the end. The team told he received the same information as Max Verstappen but this was certainly not the case.

Verstappen claimed he decided to attack as he had the freedom to do so. He said, “With a few laps to go, I asked what the fastest lap was. We were first of all free to race, and we had a target lap time to the end.”

Jos Verstappen getting caught up in the Sergio Perez celebrations 😅 pic.twitter.com/R8vXNNQ4Cw — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

He added, “But there’s a point on the line, it was the same in Bahrain. Especially when it’s just between the two cars, I think that it’s quite normal that you ask what the fastest lap is.”

It is clear as day that the Dutchman considers Perez his biggest threat this season. Checo has the same car as him and with equal machinery, there is not much to separate him.

Hence the 2-time World Champion believes it’s wise to fight for every point that gives him an advantage over his teammate in the Championship. Max leads the standings until racing resumes in 2 weeks time at Albert Park for Australian GP.

Also Read: “We Have A Quick Car”: Unfazed Max Verstappen Predicted His Saudi Arabian GP Race Result Hours Before The Gloomy Start