“We Are Coming for Red Bull”: Lando Norris Determined to Oust Red Bull’s Hegemony After

As many experts expected, McLaren had an incredible race in Suzuka, with Lando Norris securing P2 and Oscar Piastri finishing P3. With Max Verstappen returning to his dominant best, the day’s highlight came from McLaren, who outperformed both Ferrari and Mercedes to take up two spots on the podium. Filled with confidence with such results, Norris issued a warning for Red Bull during his post-race interview.

Advertisement

Following the latest upgrades, the MCL60 stands as the best car in the grid after the RB19, and as such, Norris and co. have high hopes for it. The outing in Suzuka could well be a sign of things to come for McLaren as the team hopes to end the season on a strong note and head into the 2024 season aiming for race wins.

Lando Norris aiming to oust Red Bull

Starting from P3 in Suzuka, Norris was strong off the blocks as he nearly overtook Verstappen in the early stages of Lap 1. However, a safety car halted proceedings, and Verstappen was never to be caught again. In the end, it became a race between the two McLaren drivers, with Norris having the last laugh.

Advertisement

Securing his second consecutive P2 finish, an excited Norris made a bold claim as he fired off a warning towards the mighty Red Bull, reported by Junaid JB#17.

“That is how we do it. If I am reading the TV correct, its P3 also. It’s a double podium. Let’s keep working, we are coming for Red Bull.”

After a disappointing start to the season, Norris projected his team would soon compete with the likes of Red Bull and Ferrari following the team’s resurgence. His car received the first upgrade pack of the season, and upon seeing positive results, Piastri‘s car also became a recipient.

As things stand, Norris’ words have been the team’s ‘good luck charm’ as they have done exactly what he predicted they would.

Norris projected a strong back-end of the season for McLaren

Following an Aston Martin slump right before the mid-season break, McLaren saw a rise in the performance, leading to Norris claiming they will soon be fighting for race wins. With another impressive upgrade package to their car, the team from Woking has only improved their car. As such, McLaren has kept Red Bull on their toes and has not let them slack off even a little.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1705427014436425759?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The final push by McLaren could make for some exhilarating races as the season comes close to its end. Although Red Bull have secured the constructor’s championship and Verstappen looks set to seal his third title in Qatar, the race for the second-best team on the grid is still wide open, and McLaren would want to take full advantage of their latest pace.