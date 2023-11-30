“We Failed”: Red Bull TD Believes Max Verstappen’s Talent Won Them Title After Unable to Use Sergio Perez’s Talent

Red Bull arguably had the greatest F1 season in history this year as they won 21 out of 22 races. However, according to Red Bull’s technical director Pierre Waché, it was more about Max Verstappen‘s talent than the RB19’s supremacy that won them the accolades. Waché highlighted Sergio Perez’s struggles to explain his point.

In a feature for the Formula 1 Magazine, Waché explained, “A fast car is a car that allows the driver to perform to the maximum. We failed in that respect because only one driver, Max in this case, could handle it well. That is Max’s talent, that he managed to use the car well throughout the season and under different conditions. On the other hand, we in turn may not have properly understood Checo what he needs to get the potential out of the RB19.”

Max Verstappen was a class apart this season. He led a whopping 1,003 laps, won 19 out of 22 Grands Prix, and scored a mammoth 575 points.

On the other hand, Perez only managed to score 285 points despite finishing second in the championship. Since the two Red Bull drivers had such contrasting seasons, there have often been rumors that the team has built the RB19 to suit Verstappen’s strengths. However, one of the Dutchman’s former teammates has dispelled such rumors.

Alex Albon explains why the Red Bull suits Max Verstappen

According to Max Verstappen’s ex-teammate Alex Albon, it isn’t the case that Red Bull deliberately choose to favor the 26-year-old. That being said, Verstappen’s “unique” driving style has always meant that he has had the advantage over his rivals.

On the High Performance podcast, Albon revealed, “The first thing is a lot of people say that car is built around him (Verstappen). Truthfully, the car is what it is. He has quite a unique driving style actually. It’s not that easy to get along with. I like a car that has a good front end, so quite sharp, [and] quite direct. Max does too, but his level of sharp and direct is kind of another… it’s a whole different level.”

https://twitter.com/I_Am_GoKu_/status/1728777194183200996?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Perez has been sailing in the same boat as Albon did back in 2020. Now, only time will tell if the Mexican gets his way with how the 2024 car is developed.