“Feeling All Kinds of Emotions”: 34 Y/O Dwyane Wade Was Left Emotional by Pop Star Prince’s “Ultimate Compliment”

Dwyane Wade has millions of fans and supporters, but one music sensation’s seal of approval caught the Heat legend off guard back in 2016. Wade was in shock after hearing a massive compliment from The Artist Formerly Known as Prince and shared his reaction on social media. The late popstar’s high praise clearly meant a lot to D-Wade, who was nearing the end of his career.

Advertisement

Wade became emotional after Prince called him his favorite player, sending out a slew of tweets showing his appreciation to the singer-songwriter. The Flash undoubtedly has a number of fans who call him their fave, but hearing the words from a music industry icon sparked a unique feeling.

“So yesterday I wasn’t crying like some may think but I just listened to an interview with Damaris Lewis calling up Prince.. Prince!!” the Hall of Famer excitedly shared on Twitter. Wade, a big fan of the Minnesota native, posted his abundant joy in two more tweets.

“And hearing him say that I was his favorite Basketball Player has me feeling all kinds of emotions.. You never know who life you impact,” Wade’s next post read. The 13-time All-Star met countless celebrities throughout his illustrious NBA career, but few measured up to the stardom of Prince.

D-Wade made it known that he appreciates all his fans, but this compliment from Prince simply hit different. “I know I have fans and lots of supporters around the world but hearing Prince say those words was an ultimate compliment.. #Honored,” he continued.

While Wade certainly appreciates the greatness that came before him, he’s a household name in his own right. Stephen A. Smith recently spoke about the 43-year-old’s greatness, believing that Wade should be giving himself more credit.

Stephen A. Smith took exception to Wade’s self-depreciating comments

Dwyane Wade has always been known to lift up his fellow players, especially since retiring following the 2018-19 campaign. But Stephen A. Smith believes the three-time champion has taken his modesty too far. He was a first-ballot Hall of Famer and remains the most beloved talent in the Miami Heat’s 37-year history.

“I’m getting sick and tired of [Wade] diminishing who the hell you are. You ain’t no 25th floor—you’re the 30th floor. That’s a three-time champion we’re talking about with Dwyane Wade. That’s a guy that recruited LeBron James. That’s a guy that sacrificed a lot of his game to facilitate LeBron James being who he is,” Smith ranted.

Some don’t appreciate Wade’s priority to shine a light on the stars who are still playing today. But it’s also become apparent that recently retired NBA stars have many more positives to say about the modern game than their predecessors. At times, sports media thrives off of negativity, and D-Wade proved that he wants no part in that.