“We Have to Be Really Strategic and Clinical”: Lewis Hamilton Sends Adrian Newey Warning Alarm to Mercedes Engineers

Even though the 2023 season is nearing its end, Mercedes has been working hard on the development side of things. In the last two weeks, the Silver Arrows have seen a bountiful rise in their pace, thanks to the upgraded floor at Austin. That being said, even though the Brackley-based team has been making considerable strides, Lewis Hamilton is still wary that Red Bull and Adrian Newey are a step or two ahead of them, per Last Word on Sports.

The 7x champion knows that Red Bull is already busy plotting their 2024 dominance. Hence, the Briton has issued a firm reminder to his team that they need to pull their socks up and be as strategic and clinical as they’ve ever been.

Hamilton told Sky Sports (as quoted by Last Word on Sports), “I think we are progressing. But I’ve heard that Red Bull are progressing as well. So we have to be really, really strategic and clinical – they [Mercedes] know that already – in order to be battling those guys.”

Red Bull has been a step ahead of everyone else since 2022. Because they got their concepts nailed to a tee when the regulations were reset, they’ve been able to focus on ‘next year‘ far more earlier than the other. However, while the Milton-Keynes-based team will be setting their plans for next year in carbon fiber, Hamilton believes that if his team can get it right, a 2021 re-run is in store for all Formula 1 fans.

Lewis Hamilton wants to right the wrongs of 2021 again with Max Verstappen

Cautiously optimistic about his chances next year, Hamilton said, “I believe I’m ready. If we can get a car that can match them [in 2024], we’re going to have great battles next year.” If Hamilton’s inklings are true, we’re in for another classic F1 season.

2021 will go down as one of the greatest seasons in F1 history. Both Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fought tooth-and-nail for the title. Many explosive moments later, it was decided in favor of the Dutchman on the very last lap of the last race of the season.

2024 could also be an upgrade from 2021. While in ’21, it was a straight battle between Verstappen and Hamilton, 2024 could see a four-way title fight with both, Ferrari and McLaren seemingly getting closer to the Bulls each race weekend.

As the season has progressed, the gap between the front runners and the Bulls has significantly come down. Be that as it may, the Milton-Keynes-based outfit with 3x champion, Verstappen strapped in, still look like the favorites to win it all in 2024.