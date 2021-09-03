“We will give it our best with Carlos” – Charles Leclerc optimistic of Ferrari supremacy this weekend at Zandvoort

“We will give it our best with Carlos” – Charles Leclerc is confident of Ferrari doing well in the Dutch Grand Prix after a 1-2 during Free Practice on Friday.

Ferrari had an outstanding Friday as Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz finished P1 and P2 during the Free Practice of the Dutch Grand Prix. This will give the team a lot of confidence as they take on McLaren for third place in the constructors’ championship.

Leclerc is delighted with it and hopes he and Sainz can put in a good showing on Saturday and qualify well for the race on this narrow circuit.

“I really hope so. It is a track where risk rewards you. In qualifying everything is possible.

“We will give it our best with Carlos, we are pushing each other in every session so hopefully we can benefit from that in qualifying.

“I’m pretty sure the top teams have something more but compared to our direct competitors, we are looking good.”

Carlos Sainz wants to improve the longer runs

If Leclerc is optimistic, Sainz has chosen to be more realistic. He feels Ferrari is not as good as Mercedes and Red Bull when it comes to long runs, something he hopes is successfully overcome this weekend.

“We see in the long runs that Mercedes and Red Bull are quicker but we want to be right behind them if we can, especially as we feel a bit closer than in previous weekends.

“We want to maximise every opportunity they give us if they make a mistake. We’re going to try our best and today the important feeling is that the car was working well.”

Also Read “It is very exciting with the banking” – Sebastian Vettel is a fan of the banked turns at Zandvoort