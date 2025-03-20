mobile app bar

“We’d Have Looked Like Idiots”: Lando Norris Defends McLaren for Giving Orders to Oscar Piastri

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

15th March 2025; Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix; Qualifying Day; Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri on the podium after qualifying 1st and second

Credits: IMAGO / Action Plus

The first race of the 2025 season saw McLaren’s Lando Norris clinch his fifth Grand Prix win and end Max Verstappen’s record-breaking streak at the top of the championship standings.

However, Norris’ win came far from easy.

The Briton had to soak in the pressure of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri charging behind him. With the Australian managing to get within DRS at one point in the race, the situation got so tense for the McLaren pit wall that they urged the 23-year-old to hold position.

With McLaren giving such a team order to Piastri, it may seem that the team are already beginning to favor Norris. However, Norris defended his team by trying to explain why they asked Piastri to leave him alone.

“It was only two or three laps while passing backmarkers,” he began.

“We’d have looked like idiots if we’d kept racing and something happened. But other than that, we were free to race. It was in the team’s interests, not Oscar’s or mine,” further explained Norris.

The middle part of the race saw the McLaren drivers take control of the race. Naturally, the team did not want to create a scenario where either of the drivers tangled with each other or the backmakers and lost the race.

In fact, Norris explained that Piastri was free to race him once the backmarkers had been successfully lapped. But in reality, the Australian’s tires had given up by that point and he couldn’t mount a challenge for the win.

In the dying embers of the race, both McLarens went off the road in the last sector of the track. While Norris was able to make his way back onto the track without much damage, Piastri spun off into the grass outside the penultimate corner.

This allowed Verstappen to close up to the MCL39 of Norris in his RB21. Norris just edged the Dutchman out as the duo crossed the chequered flag separated by less than one second. Piastri, on the other hand, delivered a stellar recovery drive to finish ninth and score valuable points for the team.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

