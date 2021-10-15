“We’ll learn and move on”– Mick Schumacher leaving Turkey with several positives following series of misfortunes on the track

Mick Schumacher is leaving Turkey after taking many positive points with his car, giving an outstanding performance before the race on Sunday.

Mick Schumacher had an excellent start to his Turkish Grand Prix. The biggest exhibition was his entry into the Q2, his F1 career first, and Haas’ first in 2021.

He recorded the 11th fastest time in Q1, indicating that he might end up having a good weekend. Though he could only clinch a P14 by the time of his elimination, still it was a big positive for the German race driver.

But his so-called great weekend was spoilt after Fernando Alonso tagged him during the initial part of the race. From there, he couldn’t cope with the better sides.

“Up to the race, yeah. Maybe the race, no,” Schumacher told media when asked if it was his best weekend in F1. “Overall, I think we can be very happy about what we did.”

“We were very close [to cars ahead] from the beginning, and it just seemed like the gaps to the other cars was a bit smaller than usual. We can take massive amounts of positives from here and hopefully bring them to the rest of the season.”

“Those things [the incident with Alonso] happen, especially at those kind of corners. Unfortunately, this time it didn’t work out, but we’ll learn and move on.”

Fernando Alonso apologized to Mick Schumacher

It wasn’t late before Alonso realized his mistake and was witnessed apologizing to Schumacher after the race. However, even FIA was prompt with its investigation over the incident.

They penalized the Spaniard with a five-second penalty, and he finished the race with a P16 position. Whereas Schumacher yet again ended at the end of the grid with a P19.

However, Schumacher feels that with this, it is evident that Haas can do much better with additional injected pace in 2022.