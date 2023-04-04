What Happened Between Felipe Massa and Lewis Hamilton in the 2008 Formula 1 Championship?

The 2008 Formula 1 world championship is a season that has always been brought up year after year. Be it for Lewis Hamilton’s first-ever championship win, Felipe Massa’s loss by one point, or the controversial Crashgate scandal by Renault.

The 2008 F1 season saw Singapore’s Marina Bay Circuit debut, and it was the last ever year when Ferrari won a major title. However, keeping these aside, the major battle was between McLaren’s young lad Hamilton and Ferrari star Massa.

#OnThisDay we old McLarenites should pause to say thank you, dear Lewis, once again, for 2 November 2008, the best day of my professional life, when we shouted ourselves hoarse in the Interlagos garage as that amazing last lap unfolded, & you became #F1 world champion. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/IUdkIb0BB6 — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) November 2, 2022

It was Briton’s second season with the British team. After debuting in 2007 and raising multiple eyebrows, Hamilton has arrived in the season with high hopes of gaining what he lost the year before.

The McLaren pilot lost the title by just one point to Ferrari’s Kimi Raikkonen and was tied with his then-teammate Fernando Alonso. With this, he lost the chance to win the championship in his debut year.

On the other hand, the Brazilian has arrived to the season fresh from 2007’s P4. With both McLaren and Ferrari being the top title contenders, the 2008 season promised a bright and exciting season.

The build-up to the fascinating season

The season’s first race was held in Australia where Hamilton won it with ease, leaving Massa behind who retired with an engine issue.

The Brazilian driver had the same fate in the second round in Malaysia, where he spun off and retired from the race. The British driver used this opportunity and finished in P5.

The Ferrari driver made a brilliant comeback in the third round in Bahrain. Whereas the McLaren pilot finished in P13.

In round four in Spain, the duo stood up on the podium for the first time that year. Massa finished in P2, whereas Hamilton finished in P3.

#HappyBirthday Felipe Massa, 41. An underrated driver IMHO, & a lovely guy, he won 11 #F1 GPs & was so nearly F1 world champion in 2008. Pic: at Interlagos in 2006 he became the first Brazilian to win his home GP since Ayrton Senna in ’93. pic.twitter.com/LK6AcZ2OCY — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) April 25, 2022

The fifth round took place in Turkey and it was the Brazilian’s second win of the season. Hamilton finished the race in P3.

Then came the sixth round in Monaco, where the result was the same as the Turkish Grand Prix, with Massa as the winner and the Briton in P3.

In the seventh round in Canada, the Ferrari driver finished the race in P5, whereas his McLaren counterpart retired after a collision with Kimi Raikkonen in the pit lane.

The race in France saw Massa win the eighth round again, whereas Hamilton finished the race in P10, and outside of points.

The ninth round in Great Britain had its home driver, Lewis Hamilton, as the winner. Felipe Massa ended his race at the back of the pack in P13.

The tenth round in Germany saw the British driver repeat his win, but this time the Brazilian pilot was in P3.

Hungaroring hosted the 11th round of the 2008 season, where the Ferrari star faced yet another engine issue. But it was a good day for the McLaren pilot who finished in P5.

GP da Hungria – 2008 🇧🇷 Felipe Massa vs. 🇬🇧 Lewis Hamilton pic.twitter.com/N4nzJ9c7O8 — Ultrapassagens e disputas na F1 (@F1Tododia) January 23, 2022

Felipe Massa made a brilliant comeback in the European and Belgian GP, where he won two back-to-back races. For Hamilton, it was P2 and P3, respectively, in the 12th and 13th seasons.

The 14th season in Italy was a difficult one for the seven-time world champion, as he failed to pick up a point after finishing in P5. The former Williams driver, however, picked up points with a P6 finish.

Then came the controversial 15th round in Singapore where Alonso was the winner. For Hamilton and Massa, they could only manage P3 and P13, respectively.

The 16th round in Japan had the Brazilian, and British competitors finish in P7 and P12.

In the penultimate round in China, Lewis Hamilton picked up a win after a long time, whereas Felipe Massa finished behind him in P2.

What happened in Sau Paulo in the end?

The two drivers went to Brazil for the showdown of the season. The Brazilian pilot was trailing the leaderboard by seven points.

Lewis Hamilton had 94 points on board, while Felipe Massa had 87. With a maximum of ten points available in the race, the scenario meant the homeboy had to win the race and the British driver had to finish in P6 or lower.

As the race started, Hamilton was running in P6 for quite some time. On the other hand, Massa picked up the very important win and sent the crowd into ruptures.

LAP 71/71 All together now… “IS THAT GLOCK?!” 😱 Un. Believable. Vettel and Hamilton pass Glock just metres from the line Hamilton finishes P5 and is the 2008 World Champion! 🏆#Brazil08Flashback 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/MHAKd42uhd — Formula 1 (@F1) November 2, 2018

But it was not the end of the show as the Briton passed Toyota’s Timo Glock right at the last corner of the track. Hence, he came home in P5 and ruined all the hopes and happiness of the Brazilian driver and fans.

In the end, Lewis Hamilton finished the season in P1 with 98 points, and Felipe Massa lost the championship by one point as he finished with 97 points.

Regarded as one of the grandest finishes of all time, the 2008 season finale between the two heavyweight drivers will always be remembered for the days to come.