What is the Breed of Charles Leclerc’s Dog?

Earlier this year, Charles Leclerc introduced his pet dog as a ‘new member’ of his family. Adopted in April, the pet dog is a miniature longhaired dachshund and has become an instant hit on social media. Leclerc’s Instagram post welcoming his new pet garnered over three million likes, making him a fan favorite.

Named Leo Leclerc, the young dog is cared for by Leclerc, as well as his girlfriend, Alexandra Saint Mleux, in his absence. The dachshund has now also become a regular presence in the paddock.

he is very fast, he is very cool, he is very scary and very brave, he is everything. Leo pic.twitter.com/2UaL3sR6Vu — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 7, 2024

Controversy also erupted surrounding Leo when reports emerged of Leclerc and his girlfriend endangering their pet. An Instagram page by the name of ‘gossipF1wags’ claimed the couple was using Leo as a fashion accessory. They alleged the couple took the pet dog on photoshoots and commercial activities against his will. However, the post was subsequently deleted, ending the debacle.

Meanwhile, Leo continues to pop up on the grid and also met with Lewis Hamilton’s pet dog Roscoe in July during the British GP weekend, with the two dog dads making plans for the future.

Hamilton’s Ferrari move could see Leo and Roscoe interact more in 2025

With Hamilton joining Ferrari in 2025, Roscoe and Leo would be in for a treat during race weekends. On the F1: Beyond the Grid podcast, host Tom Clarkson suggested that Hamilton and Leclerc could split dog-walking duties next year.

Given the two pet dogs have already met, Leclerc feels they will both be nice to each other when they meet next. “I mean, in Silverstone, we had both of our motorhomes close to each other. And we bumped into each other both walking our dogs,” said Leclerc. “So they already met, and for next year, they’ll be nice.”

Leo could also become a social media star like Roscoe. The bulldog boasts over 1.1 million followers on Instagram and earns a decent buck for himself.