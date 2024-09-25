When an F1 Presenter Ditched Commentary Duties to Replace Felipe Massa for a Race on 30-Minute Notice

F1 presenters are responsible for increasing the excitement of an already thrilling sport, engaging fans on TV, and discussing all things racing. However, during the 2017 Hungarian GP weekend, a Sky F1 presenter had to bring the excitement differently—by showcasing his racing skills behind the wheel of an F1 car. With just a 30-minute notice, he was called in to replace an ailing Felipe Massa, taking on a rather unexpected challenge.

The presenter in question was former F1 driver Paul di Resta. He was preparing for his commentary duties at the Hungaroring when Williams—where he was a reserve driver—called him up. They asked him to suit up just 30 minutes before FP3, as Massa was too unwell to continue.

At that time, Di Resta hadn’t driven in F1 for over four years, but he was tasked with racing for the remainder of the weekend. He qualified in P19 for the race and completed 60 out of 70 laps before an oil leak issue forced him to retire.

View this post on Instagram. A post shared by Pitstop (@pitstop)

Di Resta’s outing also provided the F1 community with an iconic moment. His antics while Kimi Raikkonen attempted to overtake him infuriated the Finn, who stayed true to his nature and shouted on his team radio that Di Resta should stick to commentating.

Nevertheless, for Di Resta, getting ready for an F1 race in just 30 minutes after a four-year absence was a commendable effort.

How Di Resta felt after his Hungarian GP outing

It wasn’t surprising when Di Resta admitted he felt “scared, nervous, and anxious” all at once before jumping into the car. After all, the last time he had raced in F1 was during the 2013 Brazilian GP. So, when the call came for the 2017 Hungarian GP right before qualifying, it was a rollercoaster of emotions for him.

However, once he was on the track, he found his rhythm and improved by nearly half a second with each lap. At one point, he felt capable of going faster, but the car simply didn’t have the pace.

He said to Sky Sports F1, “Honestly, I felt quite comfortable quite quickly. As soon as I let go of the pit limiter it was kind of there. And I was improving by half a second a lap.”

Thanks to his exceptional fitness levels, Di Resta was able to manage the physical demands of driving an F1 car without any practice, especially given the challenges of the Hungaroring. The Brit qualified two places behind his teammate Lance Stroll, finishing just seven-tenths of a second slower.