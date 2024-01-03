When Asked About His Idols in F1, Lewis Hamilton Once Denied to Call Michael Schumacher His Hero

In recent times, Lewis Hamilton has often expressed how he considers the likes of both Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna as his heroes. However, back in 2007, when he made his F1 debut, the Briton refused to label Schumacher as his hero. Moreover, there was a time when Hamilton also hesitated to refer to Senna as his racing idol. Back in the day, Hamilton just referred to the legendary Brazilian driver as an inspirational figure. Author Frank Worrall explained the reasoning for the same in Hamilton’s biography.

Worrall wrote, “I (Hamilton) would say that I haven’t really had a hero since I was very young as a hero is someone that seems invincible. There are people that I greatly admire, though. In Formula One Ayrton Senna was really inspirational to me and I didn’t think Michael Schumacher would ever be counted as a hero, but I really do look up to him for what he has achieved and what he has done for the sport.”

Despite his feelings back in 2007, Hamilton seems to have changed his stance on Schumacher. While talking about the iconic duo of Schumacher and Senna, the Silver Arrows’ talisman has often praised them immensely and explained how he wishes to emulate their success, character, and integrity.

Through his exploits in the sport, Hamilton surpassed Senna in 2017 when he won his fourth world championship. Three years later in 2020, he equaled Schumacher’s record of seven world titles. Now, he is as determined as ever to clinch the all-important record that will establish him as the ‘GOAT’.

Lewis Hamilton wants to be called the GOAT of Formula 1

In his illustrious career spanning the likes of Jordan, Benetton, Ferrari, and Mercedes, Michael Schumacher clinched 91 Grand Prix wins. Lewis Hamilton has now surpassed that stat by recording 103 wins in the sport. However, one record that the Briton does not hold to himself yet is that of the most world titles.

Hence, Hamilton is desperate to win another championship to make it a record eight. Back in 2021, he was on the cusp of achieving it, too. But in controversial circumstances, Max Verstappen denied the Briton by winning his maiden world championship.

Since then, Hamilton has failed to even register a race win. Even though Mercedes has been faltering, Hamilton has pledged his allegiance to their cause for two more years.

He’s eager to help Mercedes return to the top and get his hands on the world championship trophy again. Since the team has been making some substantial strides in terms of rectifying their aerodynamic package in 2023, the 2024 season looks like the perfect opportunity for Hamilton to fight for wins and possibly even another world title.