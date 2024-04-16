When Daniel Ricciardo Equalled an Extraordinary Record With Michael Schumacher at the 2018 Chinese GP

Daniel Ricciardo won the 2018 Chinese GP despite starting from P6 on the grid. Red Bull’s strategic masterclass following a safety car period helped Ricciardo earn his sixth F1 win at the Shanghai International Circuit that weekend. For the Aussie, it was a memorable affair, not just because of the win but because he equaled a fascinating record held by Michael Schumacher.

Ricciardo qualified in sixth before the race on Sunday. This wasn’t ideal for him or Red Bull, because both the Ferrari and Mercedes drivers were ahead of him. Additionally, his teammate Max Verstappen started from fifth, a place higher. Chances of victory looked bleak but after a collision between Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley, the race changed its course.

Red Bull decided to bring Ricciardo and Verstappen in for fresher tires during the safety car period that followed the crash. This put them in an advantageous situation. Ricciardo managed to breeze past the field, while Verstappen lost out on places due to his battle with Lewis Hamilton on the track. The Grand Prix then ended with Ricciardo crossing the chequered flag first.

To date, 6th remains the furthest starting position for a driver winning the Chinese GP. Interestingly, Michael Schumacher too, won his 91st and final F1 race in China starting from 6th position. Ricciardo matched it in his last ever season for Red Bull, after which he joined Renault for a fresh challenge. The Honey Badger was at the peak of his career with the Milton-Keynes-based team, and what followed was a real fall from grace.

Daniel Ricciardo’s horrendous slump

Ricciardo wanted a fresh start in his career away from Verstappen and Red Bull. For that, he trusted Renault had the capability to develop a winning car, a gamble that turned out to be a mistake. The French team was struggling, and Ricciardo never really managed to hit the ground running in his two-year stint there.

He had two podium finishes with Renault after which he joined McLaren in 2021. This was a move well received, because of the Woking-based outfit’s ascendency at the time. Unfortunately, Ricciardo’s struggles grew tenfold and Lando Norris outperformed him in every aspect.

Ricciardo’s confidence took a major hit, and he parted ways with McLaren in 2023 despite having a year left on his contract. Thankfully, his job as a Red Bull development driver upon returning to Milton-Keynes that year earned him a place back on the grid.

Currently driving for Red Bull’s sister team V-CARB, Ricciardo is still in a rough patch of form. Time is running out for him, and to save his F1 future, the 34-year-old has to step up soon.