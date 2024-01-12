When Roscoe Got Labelled a ‘Rascal’ for Jumping on Lewis Hamilton’s Interview and Taking Away the Spotlight

HomeSearch

While many people in the world long for Lewis Hamilton’s, his adorable bulldog Roscoe often steals the limelight. Hamilton’s dog is a huge part of his life, and Roscoe loves the attention. Once, while the Briton was giving a television interview, he made a brief cameo by distracting Hamilton, which prompted the host to hilariously call him a ‘rascal’.

Hamilton was engrossed in an intense conversation on the Australian talk show – The Project. The seven-time world champion was discussing the cause of inclusivity and charting his influence and aims through the ‘Hamilton Commission‘. That’s when Roscoe decided to become the center of attention, by jumping on the Briton’s hotel bed and making an appearance for the studio audience.

As Roscoe threw his tantrum, the host hilariously called him a rascal. He then went on to ask Hamilton if Roscoe travels around with him much. Hamilton revealed that he indeed takes his bulldog everywhere with him. It’s been a decade of Roscoe and Hamilton’s wholesome alliance, but Roscoe the former wasn’t the only adorable pet the Mercedes driver owned. Unfortunately, Hamilton’s other dog, Coco passed away in 2020 after suffering a heart attack.

Roscoe faces the brunt for Lewis Hamilton’s tiring schedule

With a 24-race calendar on the horizon for the 2024 season, it is natural that Hamilton cannot take Roscoe with him to every Grand Prix. Hence, the Briton usually makes arrangements for his friends and family to take care of Roscoe at his Monaco residence.

Even Sergio Perez recently commented that Roscoe doesn’t like travelling too much. Perez’s comments came in the context of him explaining how cats don’t demand much attention, but dogs on the other hand need constant care.

In a promotional video for Mercedes’ sponsors, Marriot, Hamilton also revealed,

“Roscoe is the most happy in Los Angeles. He loves being in Los Angeles, he loves going to the beach, he loves the weather. Roscoe is the most happy in Los Angeles. He loves being in Los Angeles, he loves going to the beach, he loves the weather.”

Roscoe has a pretty solid social media following, too. Closing in on a million followers on Instagram alone, the adorable bulldog makes a handsome $25,000 a month from his social media engagements.

