“Why Wouldn’t Ferrari Sign Him” – Toto Wolff and Christian Horner Give Their Verdict on Ferrari Extending Charles Leclerc’s Contract

The latest rumors in the paddock have claimed that Charles Leclerc has re-signed with Ferrari till the end of 2029. Following this, as per a recent report by Sky Sports, Christian Horner, and Toto Wolff have explained that they aren’t really surprised by these rumors and gave their verdict on the situation.

Horner and Wolff recently attended the premiere of the movie Ferrari held at Leicester Square in London. The duo then caught up with Sky Sports and were subsequently asked about Charles Leclerc and Ferrari.

When asked about the rumors regarding Leclerc’s contract situation, Wolff explained that he does not have any idea about the whole situation. However, he also commented, “He’s a great guy and why wouldn’t Ferrari sign him?”

Horner also had quite a similar response and explained that the rumors are completely natural. He said, “He’s a great driver and I’m sure they’ll want to keep hold of him. They’d be crazy if they didn’t.”

Charles Leclerc is most likely to get his contract renewal soon

While rumors regarding Leclerc’s contract have been going around for quite a while, Italian media house Gazzetta dello Sport reported on Monday that the deal had been finalized and an announcement is imminent.

As per the reports, Leclerc had signed a 5-year extension that will pay him $27 Million at the start which will rise to $54 Million by the end of his tenure. However, Ferrari themselves commented that the reports were just mere speculation and nothing else

In another turn of events, about a week ago, Ferrari CEO John Elkann had revealed during a sponsor event that Leclerc and Sainz would be staying with the team. Given the fact that Leclerc has always been associated with Ferrari and wears the prancing horse badge with pride, it is highly likely that the deal between the two will completed soon.

Leclerc’s teammate Carlos Sainz is in his own little mess, as the Spaniard is looking to negotiate his own contract renewal. In such a situation, if Ferrari announces Leclerc earlier, it would insinuate that they are more eager to secure the services of the Monegasque, which might disturb the dynamic between the two teammates.