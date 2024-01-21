Pastries, Precious Moments With GF Lily Zneimer and Monopoly- Oscar Piastri Reveals “Life Without Racecars”

Oscar Piastri came onto his Instagram account earlier this week to deliver a life update during the off-season of Formula 1. With just over a month left until racing action resumes, the young Australian shared pictures from his much deserved vacation on Instagram, after a pretty eventful rookie season last year.

F1 drivers spend the majority of the year preparing for races, or traveling around the world and competing in them. Naturally, the off-season is the only time when they can put their helmets down and live life, to enjoy the fruits of their labor. Piastri was in the mood to recharge his batteries, and evidently was up for experiencing all that life has to offer – scenic beaches, soulful food, and a game or two of Monopoly!

The 22-year-old shared snippets of the time he spent with his girlfriend, Lily Zneimer. He captioned the post, “Life without racecars for a bit.”

The following series of photos showed Piastri enjoying a scenic sunset, devouring pastries and travelling to picturesque locations with Zneimer. While on holiday, the duo also celebrated Zneimer’s 21st birthday as evidenced by the celebratory photo.

In the short time that Oscar Piastri has been a darling of the F1 fandom, he has kept his personal life very private. Naturally, this impromptu life update was a pleasant surprise for his fans who got a very nice insight into how their favorite driver was doing. That being said, Piastri isn’t the only F1 driver having the time of their lives while on vacation.

After intense 2023, Lando Norris finally lets his hair down with a world tour

2023 was a hard-fought season of racing for Oscar Piastri’s teammate Lando Norris. After the season finale in Abu Dhabi last November, the 24-year-old decided to check a few boxes off of his vacation list. He began by making a celebrated comeback to his livestreaming gigs. When he returned for the very first time, the iconic streaming duo of AnryGinge13 and Yung Filly joined him.

That being said, his fans were in for a shock when he announced that he was actually ‘retiring‘ from the streaming game. While he may have been serious, his Twitch account still exists, at least as of the time of writing.

Norris has actually embarked on a self-designed world tour of sorts. As per his Instagram activity, the Briton has already visited Paris, where he attended a Paris Saint Germain soccer game. Thereafter, he has visited Bali, Indonesia and has most recently stepped foot into Australia.

In addition to Norris, even Lewis Hamilton has been travelling extensively. The seven-time world champion visited Brazil, and even Paris recently. On the other hand, Kelly Piquet indicated on her social media that she, Max Verstappen and her daughter Penelope are taking part in a skiing trip.