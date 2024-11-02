Will Rain Shake Up the Brazilian GP Again? A Look Back at Sao Paulo’s Wild Weather Races

The race at Sao Paulo is beloved by fans and drivers alike, known for its passionate crowd, the iconic Senna Ss, and thrilling track layout. But what sets it apart is unpredictability—especially when it comes to weather. The Brazilian GP has delivered some of F1’s most unforgettable wet-weather spectacles, from nail-biting finishes to dramatic overtakes.

With yet another rainy forecast on the horizon, let’s look at some classic wet-weather races and consider whether this year could follow suit.

The Legacy of Interlagos

Sao Paulo often experiences sudden and heavy downpours, making Interlagos one of the most unpredictable tracks on the calendar. Unlike European venues which have fairly predictable weather, Sao Paulo’s tropical climate means rain showers can hit without warning, quickly transforming the grip of the track and forcing drivers to adapt on the fly.

The track features high-speed straights, undulating elevations, and tight corners meaning that even minor mistakes can lead to dramatic consequences. The increased risk of incidents has made the wet races at Interlagos some of the most memorable in the sport’s history.

Iconic rain-soaked moments at the Brazilian GP

2003: Giancarlo Fisichella’s unexpected Win

The 2003 Brazilian GP was soaked with rain, serving as a prime example of the chaos that wet conditions can bring to Interlagos. Due to standing water on the track, several drivers including Michael Schumacher, Juan Pablo Montoya, and Kimi Raikkonen, spun out. Crashes piled up, eventually leading to a red flag after Mark Webber and Fernando Alonso had within seconds of each other.

Initially, Raikkonen was crowned the winner based on the standard rule at the time: when a race is stopped, the final positions are counted before the last completed lap before the red flag. But after a post-race investigation, the stewards noted a discrepancy: Fisichella had been leading the race just before the red flag.

The confusion was a result of the F1 timing rules at the time, especially regarding the red flag and the last completed flag. Fisichella overtook Raikkonen shortly before the race was stopped, which meant that he led before the halt.

2008: Lewis Hamilton’s last-corner title triumph

The 2008 Brazilian GP is etched into the memories of F1 fans worldwide as one of the most heart-stopping season finales. The race had begun in mixed conditions, and by the closing laps, light rain had started again.

Due to this, the drivers and teams gambled on whether or not to change tires. Felipe Massa, who was racing on his home track, crossed the line first, seemingly winning both the race and the championship.

But here’s the twist, Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock on the very last corner and secured the points he needed to take the lead in the title battle. In the space of seconds, the fans were stunned.

What the Brazilian GP forecast holds

The latest forecast for the 2024 Brazilian GP weekend suggests a strong chance of rain, with current predictions showing a 60% chance of showers in Sao Paulo on both qualifying and race days.

Interlagos has a reputation for delivering unpredictable, weather-influenced races, and if the rain does arrive, it could turn the weekend into a strategic battleground, shaking up race plans and testing drivers’ adaptability on this circuit.

For the current grid dynamics, this means that the dominant could be forced to adapt more defensive strategies, while hungry midfield players may seize the opportunity to disrupt the usual order. With Red Bull strong in dry conditions, a wet race could open the door for a surprise podium.

The strategy and pit stop drama

Rain often forces teams into high-stakes tire gambles. The challenge lies between choosing slicks, intermediates, and full wets, as conditions change from sector to sector. In 2016, a rain-heavy race had seen several teams struggle with the pit stop timing, resulting in crashes and pit stop gambles.

For this weekend as well, teams will likely be on the edge. Pirelli’s intermediate and full-wet tires will likely play a significant role, especially in the early laps if rain is heavy.

Keep an eye on Mercedes—a team with strong, proven experience in wet-weather conditions—as they might take a gamble on an early pit stop if conditions suddenly change.

The wet-weather specialists

It is in rainy conditions that a driver’s true talent is revealed. This is even more true at Interlagos, where a misjudged brake or a slight oversteer can speed disaster.

Among the current lineup, veterans like Fernando Alonso and Hamilton have shown exceptional talent in wet races, with multiple podiums each in rain-affected races. On the flip side, younger drivers like Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri might struggle more and may be more prone to error.

Safety cars, red flags, and restarts

A safety car is almost a guarantee at the Brazilian GP. With frequent crashes and a track notorious for tricky corners, safety cars become essential to managing the chaos.

In 2012 and 2016, heavy rains resulted in multiple safety car deployments. This adds another layer of strategic element as teams must adapt their pit-stop strategies.