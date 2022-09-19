“It’s been tough!”: 31 GP Winner Max Verstappen jokes about having ‘too many sponsors’

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen joked about having too many sponsors after winning the 2022 Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s charge toward the 2022 World Title continued at Monza two weeks ago. The Red Bull ace entered the Italian GP as the favorite to win the race. It was Ferrari’s home race and the Scuderia were determined to get the win in front of the Tifosi.

Unfortunately for Ferrari, Verstappen was at the top of his game. He won his fifth consecutive race of the season to take his lead at the summit to 116 points. With just six races left, it’s highly unlikely that Leclerc or any other driver will be able to overturn their deficit to the Dutchman.

After winning the race, Verstappen was in the cool-down room alongside fellow podium finishers Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell. What the drivers talk about in that room is broadcasted around the world, and Verstappen cracked a joke about the number of sponsor names on his racing suit.

He looked at both sides of his suit and stated, “It’s a bit tough. Too many sponsors!”

Also read: Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc secretly owns a $200,000 McLaren supercar

Max Verstappen can win 2022 World Championship at Singapore GP

Verstappen has been in unstoppable form over the last few races. He had a rocky start to the 2022 campaign. He was forced to retire his car due to reliability issues in two of the first three races and doubts arose about whether he could be involved in the Title battle or not.

How Max can secure the 2022 world championship in Singapore 👀#F1 #Formula1https://t.co/I7a7i59oaw — Formula 1 (@F1) September 15, 2022

As the weeks progressed, however, Leclerc and Ferrari’s mistakes opened up a lot of opportunity for Verstappen to score big points. On top of that, they have developed their RB18 into being arguably the best car on the grid right now. This has led to the 24-year-old driver being the clear favorite in the Championship as things stand.

Verstappen is so far ahead, that he can mathematically seal his win in Singapore itself. Of course for that to happen, Verstappen has to perform as he has been over the last few weeks and hope for other results to go his way. Even if he does not win the Title under the lights of Singapore in two weeks time, it’s only a matter of time before he’s officially crowned as the winner.

Also read: Lewis Hamilton’s $2.7 million ultimate AMG hunts down David Coulthard’s $400,000 OG AMG