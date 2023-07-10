With a Major Public Appearance, Charles Leclerc Seems to Be Going Official With His Rumored Girlfriend Alexandra Saint-Mleux

Lately, there have been numerous public sightings of Charles Leclerc with his rumored girlfriend, Alexandra Saint-Mleux. Although neither of them has officially confirmed their relationship status, their recent public appearance suggests that they are attempting to let their fans know.

Advertisement

About a month ago, while answering multiple questions about his personal life, Leclerc revealed that he is “in a relationship.” However, the Ferrari star did not name his partner. Nevertheless, it was unnecessary as his public outings with Saint-Mleux have made it obvious to the fans.

Leclerc had broken up with his long-term girlfriend Charlotte Sine, at the end of the 2022 season. And for several months, he was single until the pictures of his outings with Sain-Mleux started to go viral. The rumored couple remained in the headlines for several weeks, with doubts surrounding the type of their relationship. But Leclerc’s latest outing with Saint-Mleux at Wimbledon seems to have cleared the cloud even further.

Advertisement

Charles Leclerc attends Wimbledon with Pierre Gasly and his new girlfriend

After saddening results at the British Grand Prix, Leclerc headed to watch some tennis to improve his weekend with his girlfriend and good friend Pierre Gasly. The Alpine driver also attended the match with his girlfriend, Francisca “Kika” Cerqueira Gomes.

As per the fans, the duo was spotted in the center court during the match between Novak Djokovic and Hubert Hurkacz. Several pictures of the group have gone viral online as fans discuss how often Leclerc is now being spotted with his new girlfriend.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/leclercdata/status/1678417901940776963?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Furthermore, in previous discussions, fans have also pointed out that Saint-Mleux looks too similar to Sine and questioned Leclerc’s dating choices. They even labeled him a ‘red flag boyfriend’ after a fan posted that Mleux is Sine’s best friend’s sister, and they know each other.

Leclerc got over a 3-year relationship pretty easily

Leclerc and his ex-girlfriend Sine had been in a relationship for three years, and after reports of his new girlfriend emerged, fans were full of judgemental opinions about the Ferrari star.

Advertisement

Some fans even explicitly questioned how Leclerc could get over such a long-term relationship so easily and get involved with his ex-girlfriend’s best friend’s sister.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SominBhatt61243/status/1663166264498610179?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Interestingly, the same has been a pattern in Leclerc’s love life as Sine herself was the best friend of Leclerc’s then-girlfriend, Giada Gianni.