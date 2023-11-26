F1 Pundit Ted Kravitz Gets Rattled by a Child Calling Him Out on Mercedes Bias and Fans Are Here for It

The final post-qualifying show of the season from Sky Sports saw Ted Kravitz bring out the famous notebook and discuss key moments from the session. The British reporter spoke of another disappointing start to the weekend for Mercedes, with George Russell feeling underwhelmed with the result despite qualifying in P4 for the feature race in Abu Dhabi.

As the reporter continued with his analysis, he came across an elated fan who had just clicked a selfie with Russell. Kravitz invited the young fan over for a quick chat on-air but did not expect how the conversation would pan out.

As the fan showed Kravitz the picture, the 49-year-old pointed out he got a photo with a Mercedes driver while wearing a Ferrari cap. This gave way to the fan claiming Kravitz was a Mercedes fan. The reporter immediately went into defense mode, making for an awkward encounter on live TV (clip uploaded on X by windmolenjonge).

“I’m not a fan. I don’t like any of these teams.” “No, I really don’t. I don’t care what any of these teams do, I’m just here to report on them.”

The fan wasn’t fully convinced by Kravitz’s defense. However, Kravitz got the last word by once again pointing out the fan’s Ferrari hat to claim he was certainly a fan of the Prancing Horse.

Netizens loved the awkward encounter between Ted Kravitz and the fan

With the awkward exchange happening on live TV, hundreds of thousands of people saw how it unfolded. Some of them took to X to highlight their feelings over the incident, which will certainly go down as one of the most entertaining exchanges between a fan and an F1 Journalist.

A couple of fans pointed out how a kid ‘schooling‘ Kravitz left the reporter unhappy.

Another fan showed their agreement with the young fan’s take by using just two words.

Whether or not Kravitz is a Mercedes fan is still up for debate, but what is not up for debate is that the Silver Arrows did enough to secure second in the Constructors’ Championship. George Russell’s podium in the season finale in Abu Dhabi helped Mercedes beat Ferrari by just three points.