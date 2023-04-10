Fact Check: Is Google Buying Mojang’s Minecraft? Is Dream Going to be CEO?

Google is everywhere. In fact, there is a high chance you got to this article through Google. Minecraft is equally as popular in the gaming community as Google is the king of Search Engines. However, there is a buzz going around the Internet that Google is now going to acquire Mojang’s Minecraft in a takeover and make Dream, the face of the game, the CEO. However, today we are going to see if this is a fact or fiction in this article. Without further ado, let us get into it.

Google is Infact NOT Buying Minecraft; Dream is not the CEO

wait what if the “google buying minecraft” connects to the translation mod, with google’s translate working with the mod and Dream being offered to be the Head of Foreign Relations ITS ALL COMING TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/fQg1xAHHx3 — Kau🐟 (@Kauwo_) April 3, 2023

Dream is the face of Minecraft. He has more than 30 million subscribers on Youtube and has made a living out of Minecraft. Related to that, he was recently sent a Play Button worthy of the number of subscribers he has. Fans spotted a letter in the video that showed a teaser of the things to come.

As you can see in this video, Dream read out the letter that said that Google is going to acquire the game. Here is what the whole letter said:

HEY DREAM! We wanted to reach out to you as a display of our appreciation for everything you have done for our platform. You played an integral role in building one of the largest and most diverse communities of fans and content creators that YouTube has ever seen, and your passion for the game has inspired millions of people around the world; It is for this reason that we are thrilled to announce this exciting news to you and your fans: Google is currently in the process of acquiring Minecraft! We, here at YouTube, strongly believe the current player base of Minecraft has only just begun to approach its full potential. YouTube was integral for the extreme growth of Minecraft in its early days, and we believe there are still mostly untouched audiences around the world in which Minecraft could be pushed to the mainstream with the help of local and international content creators. This is why we need you. We have selected you to become the Chief Executive Officer and Head of Foreign Relations for Minecraft. We believe that your creativity, innovation, and leadership skills make you the perfect candidate for this role. We are confident that under your guidance, Minecraft will continue to grow and evolve in exciting ways. We understand that this is a big decision, and we want you to take your time to consider this opportunity. We will be in touch with you soon to discuss this further. Thank you for all that you Minecraft community and for YouTube.

See this announcement as nothing more than a lighthearted April Fools Joke since it was uploaded on April Fool’s Day. In addition, no matter how much of an impact Dream has made, he will not be made CEO of the game. Google acquiring Minecraft is also a farfetched thing to say. So yes, the Rumor of Google acquiring the game and making Dream the CEO is fiction and not fact.

Plus Google acquiring the game would result in severe changes to the game which would offset the balance of the current playability. Since Minecraft is a really important part of American pop culture, both Mojang nor Google would not want that. To see the full video on Dream’s Channel, click here and stay tuned at the SportsRush!

