How Much is Minecraft Legends Going to Cost?

Minecraft Legends is a week away from release. Mojang’s favorite franchise has garnered a lot of attention from fans everywhere. A newer spin on Minecraft is sure to attract fans new and old. However, if people feel it is too pricey, they would refuse to buy it. Therefore, to get rid of that issue, let us take a look at all the prices for different systems for Minecraft Legends.

Minecraft Legends: Price Range and Comparison

You will need to step up and be the hero for the Overworld and save it from Piglins. You will have to build bases of operations around the Overworld and rid places and outposts from the control of Piglins. Players won’t have to wait a lot for the game to get here. It will release for the Xbox consoles, the PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch, and PC. There will be two variants for the game, the Standard and the Deluxe Edition.

The Standard Edition is priced at $39.99 while the Deluxe will come in at $49.99 USD. This exact price is for every platform and is not just limited to the Xbox and PlayStation. However, if you are a PC user, the Xbox Game Pass is going to give you the game and a lot more for less than $10! Therefore, we highly recommend you get the game on a PC using the Xbox Game Pass. There are a variety of games in addition to Minecraft that are worth playing on the Game Pass.

Just some good examples include Minecraft, Atomic Heart, Dishonored, A Plague Tale, Mirror’s Edge, and It Takes Two. In addition, you will see EA Games, Ubisoft games, and also the famous Halo series. For those wondering why the Deluxe edition is charged $10 more, it has a Hero Skin, Four Mount Skins, and an Additional Mount in it.

Minecraft Legends Releases 18th April

Therefore, if you want more skins then we recommend going for the Deluxe edition. We do expect the game to be out on other Handheld devices after the initial release. There is no date given for them, however. Minecraft Legends is set to release on the 18th of April and will be available for Xbox X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

For more Minecraft content, click here!