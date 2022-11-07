The newest Initiator, Fade, is now getting a Nerf in Valorant. The Nerf applies to almost her whole kit. Details below.

Fade has been out for quite some time in the game and has made a progressive change toward the Initiator category. However, Riot believes she needs a buff because her pick rate is slightly higher than expected. Plus, the Prowlers are almost indestructible and last a fair amount of time. In addition, they are increasing one more point for her Ultimate.

Let us discuss her Nerf in Detail. If you missed the Cypher Buff from the PBE, you could check it out below.

Fade Valorant Nerf Details

Riot believes there has to be greater Counterplay to Fade, even if she has a decent amount of abilities on her. Here is what the devs said about her.

Fade’s Prowlers have been a versatile and difficult-to-play-against ability that we will be looking to sharpen with these changes. The duration changes encourage Fade to be more deliberate in the areas that she chooses to sweep, while other tweaks to the ability are meant to help enemies on the counterplay side of things.

As you can see, Fade’s prowlers allow too much convenience to clear long corners without consequences. Hence they are changing the prowlers.

The duration of the prowlers goes from 3 secs to 2.5

The hitbox improved, and the bite takes more time, 0.4 to 0.6.

Near sight of the prowlers decreased from 3.5 to 2.75, and debuff removed

However, there are no changes to the Debuff tether she throws that keeps enemies in place. In addition, the Fade Eye has no changes, too, since that is a reasonably balanced ability, just like Sova’s Dart. The ultimate changes are as follows.

The Nightfall cost increases from 7 to 8.

This might not feel like a significant change, but it is meant to reduce her pick rate competitively, professionally, and in public matches. Her Nightfall does significant debuffs to the enemy, which justifies the higher cost. It will be interesting to see how Fade fits into the meta after these changes.

