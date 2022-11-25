How to team up in Warzone 2? Ways to use Assimilation feature

The newest addition to Warzone 2 is the Assimilation feature that lets players team up with their enemies. Enabling players to swap teammates in the DMZ mode, here is how players can use the mode to their advantage and team up on Warzone 2.

The easiest way to use the assimilation features is by using proximity chat. Here is how to do it.

How to team up in Warzone 2?

There is an option on the emote wheel in Warzone 2.0 to press “request to join enemy squad” and a player can join your squad if your team accepts it. — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 16, 2022

In order to team up with the enemies, players will have to access the emote wheel. While the primary purpose of the feature is to spray paint and provide players with other means of having fun, it can also be used to add enemies to your team.

Players have to follow the steps mentioned below to start the process:

Open the emote wheel

Choose invite or join the nearby squad

Players will be able to add or join enemy teams in Warzone 2 DMZ

Once players have clicked on that option, they will be presented with a pop that asks for confirmation on whether they want to join the other team or not. The only condition while doing so is that all the squad members will have to accept the pop-up before a person is added to the team.

All the members of the squad have to accept it before bringing someone onto the team. Since it is just the start of this feature, a lot of changes are expected. People may have the option to do a lot of things from this mode, and the proximity chat.